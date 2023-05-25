Armenia to Appoint Defense Attaché to India

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Armenia’s government decided on Thursday, May 18, to appoint a defense attaché to its embassy in India, citing deepening military ties between the two countries.

A government statement attributed the decision to “strong interest shown recently by state structures, private organizations and companies of the military-industrial complex towards bilateral cooperation.”

It said that the Armenian military attaché in New Delhi will be tasked with coordinating ongoing Indian-Armenian defense programs and proposing new ones.

The move follows a series of defense contracts signed by Yerevan with Indian arms manufacturers last year.

In particular, Armenia reportedly purchased $245 million worth of Indian multiple-launch rocket systems, anti-tank rockets and ammunition. Defense Minister Suren Papikyan explored the possibility of more such deals when he visited India in October.

Indian media reported afterwards that the two sides signed in November a $155 million deal to supply Indian 155-millimeter self-propelled howitzers to the Armenian army in the coming years. Yerevan did not officially confirm that either.