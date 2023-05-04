CYSCA Offers a Look Back at Its History

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Continuing their 35th anniversary of the founding of the Cambridge -Yerevan Sister City Association (CYSCA), former and current members of the Board of Directors, met at the main building of the Cambridge Public Library on April 18, in the early evening.

The drawing element of the night was a small exhibit of ephemera, paraphernalia, and objects collected by individuals and members of delegations over the years. Other gifts by friends and the government of the Armenian Republic were given by exchange students from Armenian and other delegates to Cambridge from Yerevan. The exhibit was located at the library entrance, on the second floor, and in the basement meeting room for the event.

During the presentations and reminiscences the speaker showed several objects associated with their past work for the organization. Former board member Philip Ketchian brought in a multilingual poster from an environmental program that he organized during his days in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia. Another board member Nancy Kalajian, a well-known personality and teacher (and former longtime correspondent for the Mirror-Spectator) worked on issues of conflict resolution during her teaching life showed some artwork created by Armenian youth during a project that she created and ran for CYSCA. She offered many insights into comparative education system in Armenian and the United States.

An early board member, Ellen Mass brought in her much cherished scrap book full of articles, photographs and correspondence collected over the years, for just a time as the present, to display the importance and breadth of work carried out in the name of world peace between citizens of two great cities and peoples, that was enjoyed by all.

Ketchian, in his presentation mentioned the Board of Directors who were present and that there were other board and general members who were not. Some of those others included Jeb Brugman the former Cambridge Peace Commissioner, Mayor Frank Duehay, Suzy Pearce, translator and facilitator Jackie Abramian, Eva Medzorian, Methodist Rev. Wesley Williams, Veteran Joe Tichanauk, Edward Casey, David Wiley, and School Committee member Jane Sullivan.

President of the Board Roxanne Etmekjian and Vice-President Isabelle Hamel spoke about current and upcoming activities and plans for CYSCA including re-invigoration of the oldest continually operating Sister City Association in Cambridge.