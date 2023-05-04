AGBU Honors 2021 Nobel Prize Laureate Dr. Ardem Patapoutian with Gala Celebration in Beverly Hills

his wife Yvette also joined the celebration. Other representatives from Cal Tech, AGBU Asbeds, YPs, Interns, Scouts and other AGBU program participants, past and present, were also in attendance.

Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, primate of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America, officiated the invocation. Co-Masters of Ceremony Tamar Sinanian Naaman and Ara J. Balikian, Esq. guided the audience through the different segments of the evening’s program, which began with the AGBU Los Angeles Choir’s rendition of the American and Armenian national anthems, as well as AGBU’s anthem, and culminated with live entertainment performed by Lebanese-Armenian Guy Manoukian and his ensemble. The internationally acclaimed musician, composer and master of fusion music blended oriental melodies with contemporary arrangements for a truly unique experience.

Before the dinner break, Dr. Patapoutian was taken by surprise when asked to come up to the stage to accept the St.Sahag-St. Mesrob Medal of Honor and Pontifical Encyclical from His Holiness Karekin II, Catholicos of All Armenians, presented by Archbishop Derderian. In another off-guarded moment, he was presented with a surprise gift from the Gala Committee—a likeness rendered by the uniquely talented Syrian-Armenian caricaturist and animator Vrej Kassouny.

During the after-dinner segment, Dr. Yervant Zorian had the honor of introducing Dr. Patapoutian and his distinguished achievements. Congratulatory remarks by AGBU President Berge Setrakian followed, in which he commended Dr. Patapoutian for exemplifying a citizen of the world who remains a proud Armenian.

“As the good news spread across the globe, Armenians everywhere stood a little taller and a lot prouder. And our delight came with a sense of relief that something good was happening in the Armenian World during an otherwise very tragic period in our history. Against the backdrop of disease, disaster, and a deadly war, Dr. Patapoutian’s triumph reminded us that there is certainly enough Armenian brainpower in this world to help solve the many complex challenges we face as a people. This is why it is so important that Dr. Patapoutian is one of those global citizens who is also a proud Armenian.”

The guest of honor then delivered his remarks, thanking the AGBU Western Region community and the Gala Committee, co-chaired by Nora Janoyan Balikian and Aline Patatian, for hosting the event. He talked about how AGBU was a huge part of the joy he felt growing up in Lebanon, recounting how he and his siblings attended AGBU schools and he spent almost every afternoon at the AGBU clubs. “AGBU allowed us to stay healthy and, most importantly, gave me an amazing education and set me on the path to become a scientist. So, here I stand as a very proud alumnus of AGBU.”