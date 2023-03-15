  TOP STORIES WEEK   11
 

Anders Fogh Rasmussen at the Lachin Corridor
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Former NATO Chief Decries Lachin Blockade During Armenia Visit

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
27
0

YEREVAN (Public Radio of Armenia) — The European Union must push Azerbaijan to lift the blockade of the Lachin corridor, NATO’s former Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said after he visited the entrance of the corridor on March 13, during his visit to Armenia.

“In December last year, it was blocked by Azerbaijanis. Since then, no civilian or commercial traffic has been able reach Nagorno-Karabakh. This has left some 120,000 residents without access to essential goods and services, including life-saving medication and health care,” he said.

“Europe cannot close its eyes to a humanitarian crisis happening on our borders. The EU must use its relationship with Azerbaijan and push them to lift the blockade and fulfil their international commitments. If we do not, a humanitarian risks becoming a humanitarian catastrophe,” he said.

Chairman of the international political consulting organization Rasmussen Global, Rasmussen held meetings with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and other officials on March 13.

He, with a delegation, visited the entrance of Lachin corridor.

In Goris, Rasmussen met with people stranded in Armenia due to the closure of the corridor.

The Lachin corridor – the only road connecting the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia and therefore the rest of the world – has been closed by Azerbaijanis since December 12, leading to a humanitarian crisis in Artsakh.

He visited Jermuk on March 14.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
