IFS Raises $29,000 for Wounded Soldiers in Jazz Concert Inspired by Komitas

YEREVAN — The Insurance Foundation for Servicemen and Megerian Carpets held a joint year-end fundraising concert on October 20. IFS top donors, friends, partners, and beneficiaries were among the guests. The event raised $29,000 (11 million drams).

The purpose of this event was to raise funds for the well-being of the servicemen and their families who gave life or limb to war.

World-famous pianist and composer Joel Martin performed exceptional jazz interpretations of works by Komitas.

Irina Seylanyan, the Chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of IFS, in her speech emphasized the importance of the Foundation’s existence and activities. Regretfully, the last war has underlined the evident importance of the Foundation’s activities for the heroes, who have sacrificed their life and limb to war while protecting the borders of our homeland.

Karine Sarkissian, Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, in her speech, referred to the work done by the Foundation with several figures. Sarkissian stated with faith that the stories and experiences of our heroes will instill strong values, beliefs, and attitudes in our society, and the Foundation can become a strong platform of consolidation for Armenians around the world for the sake of expressing gratitude, support and respect.

During the auction which was part of the fundraising evening, four works of art, donated to IFS, were offered for sale, including a lithograph by Jean Carzou. All proceeds of the auction were donated to IFS. The following lots were offered for the auction.