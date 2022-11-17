Elmass Avedisian’s Famous Choreg/Walnut Rolls

Elmass was a member of the Holy Trinity Ladies’ Guild in Fresno for many years. Throughout her married life, Elmass took great pleasure in cooking, baking, and preparing tray after tray of Armenian gata, cheese boureg, and her famous choreg/walnut rolls for her growing family. Any time a friend or neighbor would stop by for a visit, Elmass made sure they left with a bag of choreg/walnut rolls and whatever else she had made in her kitchen that day.

“My mom often baked these choreg/walnut rolls in the winter time and around the holidays. I remember my mom and my grandmother baking their recipes in our kitchen — we would all sit around waiting patiently until these rolls were out of the oven,” says Arnell Avedisian Work, one of Elmass’ daughters. “They are buttery and delicious — this is one of her best recipes that we enjoyed while growing up…”

In 2005, Elmass and Art sold their family home on Clark Avenue and purchased a mobile home at the Woods Mobile Park on Sylmar Street in Fresno. After moving to their new home, Elmass and Art discovered how much they liked to play bingo with their friends. There was a weekly game held on Tuesday nights, and their family could always expect a call at 8 p.m. when it was over so they could share how well the couple did. “My father arrived early to hand pick the bingo cards and his system sure did work. Our parents won at least a game and sometimes more games almost every week they played,” remembers Arnell.

Elmass and Art were married for 61 years when Art’s health failed, and he passed away in 2011. Elmass continued to reside at the couple’s home in the Woods Mobile Park until 2014. At that time, she moved to the Fresno Guest Home where she lived until passing peacefully on the morning of November 29, 2019, two days after celebrating her 91st birthday.

Throughout her life, Elmass was a loving, dedicated, and devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who is deeply missed by her family. She was a gifted home chef who never tired of entertaining and making the many recipes and dishes her family loved the most. She leaves a remarkable family legacy of five children, two daughters-in-law, two sons-in-law, nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and dear friends in the Fresno area.

For over 70 years, Elmass and her beloved mother Araxie baked these choreg/walnuts rolls for their family and friends. This treasured recipe is sure to please many more families into the future.