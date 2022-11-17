Turkey Alleges US Complicity in Deadly Istanbul Bombing, Rejects Condolence Statement

By Brad Dress

ISTANBUL (The Hill) — Turkey’s interior minister accused the U.S. of being complicit in a recent bombing in the city of Istanbul on Sunday, November 13, that left at least six people dead and dozens of others injured.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu rejected a statement of condolence from the U.S. during a press conference with reporters near the scene of the attack after authorities arrested a Syrian woman with suspected ties to Kurdish militants.

“I emphasize once again that we do not accept, and reject the condolences of the U.S. Embassy,” Soylu said, according to Turkish state media publication Anadolu Agency.

The interior minister said the U.S. statement of condolence was like “a killer being first to show up at a crime scene.”

The U.S. Embassy in Turkey tweeted Sunday that it was “deeply saddened” by the explosion, adding, “We extend our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wish a speedy recovery for the injured.”