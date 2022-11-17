  TOP STORIES WEEK   46
 

Turkey Alleges US Complicity in Deadly Istanbul Bombing, Rejects Condolence Statement

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
By Brad Dress

ISTANBUL (The Hill) — Turkey’s interior minister accused the U.S. of being complicit in a recent bombing in the city of Istanbul on Sunday, November 13, that left at least six people dead and dozens of others injured.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu rejected a statement of condolence from the U.S. during a press conference with reporters near the scene of the attack after authorities arrested a Syrian woman with suspected ties to Kurdish militants.

“I emphasize once again that we do not accept, and reject the condolences of the U.S. Embassy,” Soylu said, according to Turkish state media publication Anadolu Agency.

The interior minister said the U.S. statement of condolence was like “a killer being first to show up at a crime scene.”

The U.S. Embassy in Turkey tweeted Sunday that it was “deeply saddened” by the explosion, adding, “We extend our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wish a speedy recovery for the injured.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also tweeted on Sunday that the U.S. “condemns the act of violence that took place today in Istanbul.”

“Our thoughts are with those who were injured and our deepest condolences go to those who lost loved ones,” the statement read. “We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our NATO Ally Turkiye in countering terrorism.”

The bomb on Sunday exploded on Istiklal Avenue, a popular shopping thoroughfare. Turkish authorities arrested a Syrian woman who police said was connected to Kurdish militants and confessed to planting the bomb.

Authorities said instructions for the attack came from Kobani, a Syrian city that borders Turkey.

No groups have claimed responsibility for the attack, though Turkish officials have blamed Kurdish militants.

 

