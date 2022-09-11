Moonk School of Technology Advances Education and Society in a Remote Artsakh Village: Video Report

“We named our main working space after Aurora. We name a working area after the donor of every donation above 2.5 million drams (~ $6,000 US). Another room is called Artsakh due to a substantial financial contribution from the Artsakh government,” added Ashot.

He showed me a plastic model printed by a 3D printer. “This is going to fly after we finish it. It’s a model of a colibri bird [hummingbird],” he noted.

The 3D printer produced a chess board with pieces that look like musical instruments; other pieces recall different cities of the world. The bishop has the appearance of the Eiffel Tower; the king is the Empire State Building of New York. The sky is the limit – the Haghorti professionals keep their sights as high as possible.

Khela Khokha, or smart kid in Artsakh’s dialect of Armenian, is another project of Artsakh’s tech innovators. The robotic intellectual child, controlled by cellphone application, is something they are working on now. “It is going to be a user-friendly and easy-going robot that a parent with a cellphone should be able to utilize. We see Khela Khokha as the technological mate of the kid(s) at home,” explained Ashot.

Ashot himself is not from Haghorti but from the neighboring village of Mushkapat. It was easier to launch such a techno-school here because, thanks to the efforts of the village headman, many teenagers of Haghorti had already attended computer classes in Stepanakert and elsewhere.

“We pursue the following stages in our educational practice: first we discover the teenagers who want to learn programming and robot-engineering and teach them either at home or bring them here. After, we help our graduates launch a startup business,” said Ashot.