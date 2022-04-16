Traditional Armenian Chorag and Mahlab Cake from TheArmenianKitchen.com

1 package dry active yeast

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon EACH of ground mahlab, fennel seed, anise seed (freshly ground is preferred.)

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

2 tablespoons active baking powder (See NOTE below regarding baking powder.)

5 to 5 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 or 2 large eggs (beaten) for egg wash

Toasted sesame seeds (optional) for garnish

Preparation:

Melt butter in a saucepan. Add milk and heat to a gentle simmer (do NOT boil). Cool.

Beat egg and add to cooled milk.

In a small bowl, dissolve yeast in 1/4 cup warm water (about 105-110° F). You can check the temperature with a food thermometer, or by putting a drop on your wrist. If it feels comfortable to your wrist, the temperature is good to go. Set aside.

Mix the sugar, salt, spices, and baking powder together. Set aside.

Place 5 cups of the flour into a large mixing bowl. Combine the blended spice mixture into the flour. Add the milk-egg mixture to the dry ingredients. Stir in the dissolved yeast and mix well.

Place dough on a lightly floured work surface and knead dough until it is smooth and elastic, about 10 minutes. (This can also be done in an electric stand mixer using a dough hook, but only mix for about 2 minutes.) If the dough seems a bit sticky, add some of the extra 1/2 cup flour that wasn’t used earlier.

Place dough in a large, clean bowl, cover with plastic wrap, then cover that with a towel. Allow 2 hours for the dough to rise.

Break off about a golf ball-size piece of dough (roughly 2 ounces for each piece). Roll it into a long, thin rope, about 15 inches in length. Break off about one-third (5 inches) of the dough. Shape the longer piece of dough into a horseshoe or “U” shape. Place the shorter piece of dough in the center of the “U,” and begin braiding the 3 strips of dough.

Place braided dough on an ungreased baking sheet. Continue to shape dough until tray is full. (Don’t place chorags too close to each other.

Give them room to expand while they bake.)

Cover unbaked chorags with plastic wrap and let the shaped dough rise on the tray for 1 more hour before baking. Remove plastic wrap and brush tops with the egg wash. Sprinkle chorag tops with toasted sesame seeds, if desired.

Bake at 375°F. Start by placing 1 tray on the bottom oven rack until the bottoms of the chorags are golden (about 15 minutes). Then transfer the tray to the top rack until the top of the chorag is golden (about another 5 minutes). Cool chorags completely on wire racks. Continue this procedure until all dough is shaped and baked.

Store completely cooled chorag in a container with a tight-fitting lid. If you plan to freeze them, layer chorags in a plastic storage container with parchment paper or plastic wrap placed between the layers to prevent them from sticking to each other. Alternately, chorags may be frozen in freezer bags. Chorags may be thawed in the microwave by simply wrapping each chorag in a slightly dampened paper towel, and microwaving for about 20-30 seconds on low power, or until defrosted. Serve them anytime with coffee, tea, Armenian string cheese or an assortment of cheeses and fruit.

NOTE: Before you begin, test the baking powder to make sure it is “active.” To do this, simply sprinkle some baking powder into a small amount of tap water. If it is active, the baking powder will fizz and foam.

Mahlab Cake Courtesy Robyn Kalajian

Ingredients:

1 stick (1/2 cup) unsalted butter

2 cups sugar

2 large eggs

1 cup warm milk

3 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons ground mahlab

1 teaspoon baking powder

Sesame seeds, optional

Preparation:

In a large mixing bowl, cut the butter into the sugar using a pastry blender or two knives. The mixture should be crumbly and resemble small peas. Then mix the butter-sugar crumbles together until blended. Beat in eggs until just combined. Set aside.

NOTE: A food processor fitted with a metal “S” blade can also be used. Pulse the butter-sugar mixture for a few seconds to break down the butter. Return the crumbly mixture to a mixing bowl to continue.

In a separate bowl, combine the flour, salt, mahlab, and baking powder. Alternately add the flour mixture and warm milk to the butter mixture to create a batter.

Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly oil a baking tray or a cake pan large enough to hold the dough, such as two 8″ x 8″ cake pans or a 9″ x 13″ pan.

Pour batter into pan, spreading it evenly. Sprinkle the top with toasted sesame seeds, if desired. Bake for 35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean. Cool completely on a wire rack. Cut cake into squares and serve with coffee or tea.

Servings: Cake yields 12-16 servings, depending on the size of the pieces.

