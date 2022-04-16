Rémi Panossian: ‘Jazz Is My religion!’

YEREVAN / TOULOUSE — Jazz pianist Rémi Panossian was born in 1983, in Montpellier, France, to an Armenian father and a French mother and started playing piano at 7. He studied at the Lycée Jean Monnet in Montpellier, as well as Montpellier Jazz School and the Toulouse College of Music, where he received a National School of Music Certificate in Jazz and Improvised Music. Panossian taught jazz piano at the Enfants du Jazz Workshop and International Trio Session in Cape Breton. In 2009 he founded the Rémi Panossian Trio with Maxime Delporte (double bass) and Frederic Petitprez (drums). In 2011, the trio released their first album, “Add fiction,” and have released seven more. The trio has performed more than 500 concerts in countries including France, Japan, South Korea, China, India, Taiwan, Canada, Norway, Brazil, Germany, Venezuela, Portugal and Germany.

Last February 27, the Rémi Panossian Trio held a concert in Yerevan, their first time in Armenia. The enthusiasm of the audience was indescribable. Not only for enjoying a high-class jazz concert, but also for discovering another talented compatriot…

Rémi, the performing of your trio is just bewitching. Where do you find inspiration for your bottomless drive and passion?

I think mostly in travelling and meeting different people, cultures, food. It is really inspiring when you are discovering new things.

I can see that with Maxime and Frederic you are not only colleagues, but also close friends, am I right?

Yes, we have known each other for 20 years and we were friends even before we built this trio 13 years ago. We live very close to each other. It is like a family!