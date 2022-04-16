‘Pride Jewel,’ New Film Directed by Armen Dilchanian to Be Released in May

LOS ANGELES — A new film, “Pride Jewel,” from award-winning screenwriter and producer Armen Dilanchian, directed by Doug Thomsen, and co-produced by Megan Louise Thill will be released on May 3rd on Amazon, Apple TV, VUDU, On Demand and Google Play.

Set in San Francisco, “Pride Jewel” is an Armenian film about love, crime revenge, and the American Dream.

An Armenian father and son immigrate to U.S. after a massive earthquake leveled their small town in Armenia, Andre and his father move to San Francisco, to be near family, and in hopes of a better life. Amidst the challenges of this new environment, no job perspective, and desperate for a family life, Andre quickly turns to jewel thief, Cyrus for guidance. Andre tries to make fast money, but he has a change of heart when Cyrus instructs the crew he hangs with to make a score at an Armenian wedding. In the end, we find that revenge is the only way out and redemption is nowhere to be found.

“Pride Jewel” features Suro’s music, and stars Jake Vincent, Sarkis Bakalyan, George Boudoures, Aya Hoja and others, including Kristina Ayanian.

This film won “Best Picture” at the Paris Film Festival and Amsterdam International Film Festival in 2021.

Despite unprecedented challenges, and an aggressive schedule, “Pride Jewel” began production on July 7, 2020, during the worldwide COVID 19 pandemic and with no vaccines available at that time. Due to 4D Legacy Studios’ rigid COVID 19 safety guidelines, top-notch cast , crew, and their dedication to excellence, the talented team completed this epic feature-length film in just two weeks.