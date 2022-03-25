  TOP STORIES WEEK   12
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
12

Week

Latest articles of the week
Heavy snow hits Artsakh this March
Armenia & Karabakh

Azerbaijani Provocations, Heavy Snowfall in Stepanakert, Negotiations with Azerbaijan and More: English-Subtitled News from Artsakh TV

by
Haykaram Nahapetyan
49
0

STEPANAKERT — Amid hardships caused by inclement weather and Azerbaijani provocations, the people of Artsakh pursue their path to freedom. Artsakh’s Foreign Minister Davit Babayan stated in an interview to the public TV channel of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic that the peace negotiations with Azerbaijan cannot happen at the expense of Artsakh. There are particular redlines that NKR cannot accept, highlighted Babayan, adding that Artsakh cannot be part of Azerbaijan.

1 of 2
Artsakh covered in snow

The video reports prepared by the Artsakh colleagues of the Armenian Mirror-Spectator also showcase the problems created by abundant snowfall and disruption of the gas supply caused by the government of Azerbaijan.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Armenian Foreign Ministry Statement on Azerbaijani Incursion into Parukh Village, Artsakh
Discover more cities:
ArtsakhAzerbaijan
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.