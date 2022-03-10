  TOP STORIES WEEK   10
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
10

Week

Latest articles of the week
Roman Babayan
International

EU Sanctions Putin’s Spokesman, Oligarchs, Journalists

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
13
0

By Georgi Gotev

BRUSSELS (Euractiv.com) — Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov is among 26 prominent people sanctioned by the European Union for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to the decision published on February 28 on the EU’s official journal.

The listings include oligarchs and businessmen active in the oil, banking and finance sectors, as well as government members, high-level military people, and “propagandists who contributed to spread anti-Ukrainian propaganda,” the EU said in a statement.

Among the listed persons are Igor Sechin, the boss of Russia’s state oil company Rosneft, and the chief executive of energy giant Transneft, Nikolay Tokarev.

Oligarchs Alisher Usmanov, Petr Aven and Alexander Ponomarenko and the banker Mikhail Fridman are also included in the sanction list.

The list includes Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, other members of the Russian government and top journalists.

Tigran Keosayan

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

The journalists on the sanction list are Tigran Keosayan, actor and director, host of the propagandist TV show on political affairs on NTV channel, called “International Sawmill with Tigran Keosayan,” and journalist, host of the “Own Truth” TV show on NTV channel and “Right of Voice” on TV Cent Roman Babayan.

The restrictive measures include travel bans, an asset freeze and a prohibition from making funds available to the listed individuals.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous New Exhibits Unveiled on Armenian Cartography and the Art of the Khachkar
Next Obituary: Tamar Anoush Bucci State Trooper Killed While Helping Motorist
Discover more cities:
Russia
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.