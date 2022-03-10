Obituary: Tamar Anoush Bucci State Trooper Killed While Helping Motorist

BOSTON (Combined Sources) — The state has suspended the license of the truck driver involved in the crash that killed Massachusetts State Police Trooper Tamar Bucci on March 4, WBZ reported.

The Registry of Motor Vehicles on March 5 suspended both the driver’s license and commercial license of the gasoline tanker truck driver, a Methuen man, involved in the crash on Interstate 93 in Stoneham that killed Bucci, according to WBZ.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing to determine if criminal charges are warranted, state police spokesperson Dave Procopio told MassLive on Saturday.

The truck driver was also cited for a marked lane violation in New Hampshire in 2018 and was found responsible for a collision in 2019, WBZ reported.

Bucci was killed shortly before midnight Thursday when her cruiser was struck by the gasoline tanker as she tried to pull over to help the driver of a disabled vehicle in the northbound lanes of I-93. She was 34, according to a statement from state police.

The tanker, which is owned by PJ Murphy Transportation, was carrying a full load of 10,000 gallons of gasoline. The force of the impact pushed Bucci’s cruiser off the road, authorities said.