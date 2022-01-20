The Journeys of Heroes Sheds Light on Armenian History and Current Conflict

Vagharshag Shahinian was a young man from Van who had immigrated to America and was working in a foundry in Syracuse, NY. At the outbreak of the First World War, he made his way back to Van, fled with his family to Yerevan, and joined a volunteer military unit. Settling in the US after the Sovietization of Armenia, his adventures were known to grandson Paul Shahinian and other family members but details were murky until a cassette tape was discovered marked simply “1915.” The tape was an interview with Vagharshag which revealed the story of his military service in Armenia.

Shahinian also discussed the story of Yeghishe Catchouny, who was a family friend of the Shahinians. While Catchouny had written down his story and had it published as “Zoravar Antranig – Haygagan Arantzin Harvadzogh Zoramasuh” [General Antranig – The Armenian Special Striking Division], it has not been translated into English. The two families’ search for a translator for these two stories was answered when Hakobyan, who had taken an interest in Catchouny’s original book (published in Western Armenian), approached the Catchouny descendants for a project.

Catchouny was born in Arabkir and studied law in Constantinople. During the war he ended up in the Caucasus, where he acted as “aide-de-camp” to General Antranik, in the words of Shahinian. In his memoir, Catchouny described the events that transpired in his service under Antranik and with the Special Striking Division, a fighting force which defended the First Republic of Armenia but did not always obey orders from the government. When the Armenian leadership made huge concessions to Turkey in the Treaty of Batum, Antranik refused to recognize the Treaty and went rogue, travelling to Zangezur (today’s Syunik) with his men. The Turks would have been given permission to traverse from Nakhichevan to Baku with their military. Antranik put a stop to this by holding the Syunik region with his Special Striking Division.

Much of the historical context of the Karabakh Conflict is brought to light by Catchouny’s story, including the territorial disputes revolving around Karabakh, Nakhichevan, and Syunik, as well as the issue of Pan-Turkism. Great power politics, which at the time prominently featured the British, are also part of this story.

The interesting coincidence in the two stories came from the fact that Vagharshag Shahinian’s “Vanetsi Regiment” was sent to take over the location in Dilijan that Antranik’s group had left. Shahinian, a commander of 200 men, and his friends quickly realized that their mission was fruitless and informed their commander that they too were leaving to join Antranig. Shahinian ended up leading 1,100 men southward to join Antranig, although by the time they arrived in Nakhichevan, Antranig had gone on to Syunik and Karabakh.

Stories Give Context To Today’s Issues