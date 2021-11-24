  TOP STORIES WEEK   47
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
47

Week

Latest articles of the week
International

Aegean Airlines Flies from Cyprus to Baku over Armenian Airspace

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
38
0

YEREVAN – A Greek Aegean Airlines airplane flew from Larnaca, Cyprus to Baku via Armenian airspace on November 24. According to the data provided by Flightradar24.com, the plane crossed the Armenian-Turkish border near the village of Yervandashat in the Armavir province, flew over the Erebuni administrative district of Yerevan, then the town of Martuni in the Gegharkunik region and continued towards Baku.

It should be noted that the first flight of Azerbaijani Airlines through the airspace of Armenia became known in October 2021, when that company’s plane made a domestic flight on the Baku-Nakhichevan-Baku route.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Meetings to Take Place between Aliyev, Pashinyan This Week and in December
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaAzerbaijanCyprusGreece
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.