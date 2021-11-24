Aegean Airlines Flies from Cyprus to Baku over Armenian Airspace

YEREVAN – A Greek Aegean Airlines airplane flew from Larnaca, Cyprus to Baku via Armenian airspace on November 24. According to the data provided by Flightradar24.com, the plane crossed the Armenian-Turkish border near the village of Yervandashat in the Armavir province, flew over the Erebuni administrative district of Yerevan, then the town of Martuni in the Gegharkunik region and continued towards Baku.

It should be noted that the first flight of Azerbaijani Airlines through the airspace of Armenia became known in October 2021, when that company’s plane made a domestic flight on the Baku-Nakhichevan-Baku route.