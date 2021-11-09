WATERTOWN – State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan, accompanied by advisor David Akopyan, visited the Boston area from November 5 to November 8 as part of a tour of the United States, and participated in a variety of community events. Among them was a briefing for Armenian community leaders from various organizations hosted by the Armenian Assembly of America on November 5 at St. James Armenian Church of Watertown. After a brief introduction by Anthony Barsamian, co-chair of the Board of Trustees of the Armenian Assembly, Beglaryan presented the general situation in Artsakh today and called for continued diasporan support. He then answered questions from the audience off the record.
Armenia & KarabakhCommunityArtsakh outreach to US Armenians
Minister Beglaryan Briefs Boston Community Leaders
