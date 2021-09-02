Virtual Medical Conference Will Connect Armenia’s Health Professionals to the World’s Leading Experts in Digestive Disease

By Christopher H. Zakian
NEW YORK — An online medical conference scheduled for September will gather some of the world’s leading authorities on digestive diseases to network and share their expertise with medical professionals in Armenia and Artsakh.
The International Digestive Disease Conference is scheduled to convene on September 11-12, 2021, as a “virtual” gathering. It will honor the memory of the late Dr. Raffy Hovanessian (1938-2020): a distinguished gastroenterologist and heroic benefactor of countless Armenian causes.
Chairing the conference is world-renowned gastroenterologist Dr. Asadur Jorge Tchekmedyian, of Uruguay. Keynote speaker Dr. John Bilezikian (Columbia University, US) will lead a roster of 54 speakers representing 23 countries — each an authority on an aspect of digestive diseases and care. Lectures will be presented in English, with simultaneous Armenian translation.
The conference organized by the International Center for Professional Development (ICPD) is being made possible by the generous sponsorship of the Fund for Armenian Relief (FAR). The two have collaborated in the past, as well, in pursuit of a common goal of making world-class resources available to physicians, nurses, and other healthcare providers in Armenia and Artsakh.
Advancing knowledge and improving healthcare practice in Armenia and Artsakh are the key motivations behind all of ICPD’s efforts. Via conferences, workshops, and simulations — both live and online — the center brings the latest advances in healthcare to the medical specialists, health practitioners, and biomedical technicians of Armenia, Artsakh, and beyond.