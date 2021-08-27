Kabul Airport Attack Exposes ‘Good Boy and Bad Boy’ Plan of Pakistani ISI

By Armenian Network State Foreign Affairs Think Tank
Special to the Mirror-Spectator
Editor’s Note: As the Afghan crisis exploded suddenly and took the center stage of the international political scene, its reverberations on countries in neighboring regions, including Armenia, are important to watch carefully. The following article is a detailed scrutiny of the players involved in that complex saga, which particularly concerns Afghanistan’s two large neighbors, the countries of India and Pakistan
As soon as two blasts took place outside the Kabul airport, killing at least 110 people including 13 US servicemen, Islamic State-Khorasan Province (ISKP) came forward to claim the responsibility. A commander of the ISKP named Amaq issued a statement on its Telegram channel wherein he claimed that a suicide bomber, Abdul Rahman al-Logari, managed to reach near a group of US soldiers, translators, and collaborators and detonated his explosives.
Strikingly, the statement also claimed that members of the Taliban were also amongst its casualties. Experts believe that the special mention of Taliban in the video was a part of the rhetoric that is being tried to be created in a post-US withdrawal Afghanistan.
Global watchdogs have previously highlighted that ISKP, which is active in Afghanistan and claims to be a unit of the ISIS [the Islamic State], has nothing to do with the original ISIS operating elsewhere in the world. In fact, ISKP is a clever ISI [Inter-Services Intelligence, of Pakistan] creation to help in ensuring deniability to the Pakistani intelligence agency as Pakistan was being blamed for whatever was being done by the Taliban.