From left, Ara Babayan, Avedis Markarian, Siran Oknayan, Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Mayda Kuredjian, Shahnour Hovsepian, Khatchig Nahabedian, Ara Simonian
Los Angeles TCA Leaders Visit Western Diocese

BURBANK, Calif. – On Friday, August 13, local members of the Central Board of the Tekeyan Cultural Association of the United States and Canada (TCA), representatives of the three Los Angeles area chapters, and TCA West Coast Executive Secretary Mayda Kuredjian visited the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of America and met with the Diocesan Primate.

Archbishop Hovnan Derderian welcomed his guests who paid their first courtesy visit to the Diocesan headquarters this year. TCA Metro Los Angeles programs and future events were communicated to the Primate who commended their zealous spirit in preserving the Armenian culture and heritage in the Diaspora. Collaborations between the Western Diocese and the TCA Western Coast chapters were discussed.

