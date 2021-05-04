  TOP STORIES WEEK   18
 

Armenian and Chinese officials pose for a photograph at Yerevan's Zvartnots airport after the delivery of 100,000 doses of a Chinese coronavirus vaccine, May 1, 2021
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

China Sends Largest Batch of Vaccines Yet to Armenia

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
74
0

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — The Armenian government kept encouraging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 after receiving at the weekend 100,000 doses of a vaccine donated by China.

The shipment of the CoronaVac jab manufactured by the Chinese company Sinovac marked the single largest batch of a coronavirus vaccine airlifted to Armenia so far.

“Hard times reveal true friends who join forces to fight against the pandemic,” the Chinese Embassy in Yerevan said, announcing the shipment on Friday, April 30.

Armenia received 24,000 doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine on March 28 and 43,000 doses of Russia’s Sputnik V jab in the following weeks.

The government’s vaccination campaign launched on April 13 has attracted little public interest so far. According to Health Minister Anahit Avanesyan, only about 3,000 Armenians making up roughly 0.1 percent of the country’s population had received a first vaccine dose as of May 2.

“We are calling on our fellow citizens to actively apply to polyclinics and get vaccinated,” Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote on Facebook after he and his wife were inoculated on Monday morning. He warned that countries around the world may ban unvaccinated foreigners from entering their territory later this year.

Pashinyan repeated the warning when he spoke in the Armenian parliament later in the day. He said vaccinations are also important for attracting more tourists to the country.

“In Yerevan and other popular parts of Armenia we can already see tourists, and if we properly organize the vaccination cycle we could regain the [tourism] volumes of 2019,” he said.

Answering a question from an opposition lawmaker, Pashinyan pointedly refused to reveal the type of the vaccine which was injected into him at a state-run medical center in Yerevan. “I can only say that one of the deputy prime ministers was vaccinated with AstraZeneca while the other will get Sputnik V,” he said.

Many Armenians seem wary of getting AstraZeneca shots because of recent reports linking the vaccine to a rare blood clotting disorder. Both Pashinyan and Avanesyan insisted last week that the risk of such side-effects is minimal.

The vaccinations were initially limited to medical workers, seniors and chronically ill people aged 55 and older. They are eligible only for the AstraZeneca vaccine. For safety reasons, younger people deemed most at risk from the coronavirus are offered Sputnik V.

Later in April, Avanesyan allowed medical workers to administer AstraZeneca shots to all people willing to take them. According to the health minister, the use-by date of the first batch of the British-Swedish vaccine is May 31.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

The Armenian authorities are trying to speed up their vaccination campaign despite a steady decrease in daily coronavirus cases reported by them over the past week. The Ministry of Health said on Monday morning, May 3, that only 145 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the past day.

