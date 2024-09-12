  TOP STORIES WEEK   37
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
37

Week

Latest articles of the week
Michael Rubin
Armenia & KarabakhInternationalOpinion

Armenians Must Win the Battle of the Analogies

by
Michael Rubin
150
0

Speaking at Italy’s Cernobbio Forum on September 6, 2024, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev justified Azerbaijan’s conquest of Nagorno-Karabakh. “We fully restored our sovereignty last year, and separatism was eliminated from Azerbaijan’s territory in September. Ukraine is trying to do the same but without success despite significant Western support. We did it on our own,” Aliyev declared.

The idea that Azerbaijan’s attack on Artsakh is analogous to Ukraine’s defense from Russian aggression is backward, if not Orwellian. Not only Armenian diplomats, but also Western officials must challenge it. Outside Armenia, few policymakers or journalists and even human rights specialists truly understand the contours of the conflict. Narratives shape thinking. If justice is to prevail, Armenia must win the battle of the analogies.

In truth, Aliyev’s behavior is akin to that of Russian President Vladimir Putin, not Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. There is little difference between Aliyev’s denial of Armenia’s historic legitimacy and his embrace of the “Western Azerbaijan” fiction, His revisionism parallels Putin’s narrative on Ukraine. Seven months prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, for example, Putin published an essay arguing that Ukraine had been part of Russia for nearly 1,000 years. “The name ‘Ukraine’ was used more often in the meaning of the Old Russian word ‘okraina’ [periphery],” he wrote. “The idea of Ukrainian people as a nation separate from the Russians started to form and gain ground among the Polish elite and a part of the Malorussian intelligentsia,” Putin argued. “Since there was no historical basis – and [there] could not have been any, conclusions were substantiated by all sorts of concoctions.”

In reality, Ukrainian culture runs deep. Putin can create his version of Caucasian Albania, but his narrative is no more legitimate than Aliyev’s. As Ukraine seeks to rebuff the Russian onslaught, it acts to protect all Ukrainian citizens regardless of ethnicity or language; it does not seek to expel Russians from Donbas. Contrast this to Nagorno-Karabakh, where Azerbaijani forces expelled the entire population of ethnic Armenians whose roots in the region extended back more than a millennium.

So, if Ukraine’s defense of its territory against Russian aggression is not an accurate analogy for Azerbaijan’s assault on Nagorno-Karabakh, what is? Here, the former Yugoslavia looms large. Aliyev’s dehumanization of Armenians and ethnic cleansing of Nagorno-Karabakh are more akin to what Serbian President Slobodan Milošević sought to do first in Bosnia and Croatia and then attempted in Kosovo.

Indeed, Kosovo may be the closest parallel to Nagorno-Karabakh. Both are ancient regions. International machinations divided each from co-ethnicists and co-religionists across a border; they both suffered as chauvinist host countries persecuted each regions’ citizens. The parallels extend to personalities. Like Aliyev, Milošević was a bigot and a dictator. What Aliyev did to Armenian Christians in Artsakh was simply what Milošević would have done to sought to Albanian Muslims in Kosovo had the West not intervened.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Other parallels exist. American and European officials depict themselves as high-minded on matters of policy and human rights but too often money matters more than principle. The root of Aliyev’s influence is his ability to spread Azerbaijan’s petrodollars around to lobbyists and politicians or to launder them through cultural groups and think tanks.

Perhaps there is also an analogy, therefore, to China and Taiwan. Taiwan, as any visitor knows, has a unique identity and culture. The last time mainland China controlled Taiwan was before the Spanish-American War landed the United States in Cuba. Over the last 500 years, China controlled Taiwan only for a few decades and then only barely. While today, Chinese Communist officials cite Qing Dynasty rule, they omit that Chinese nationalists consider the Qing to be Manchu, not Chinese. In 1937, none other than Communist Party leader Mao Zedong acknowledged to American hagiographer Edgar Snow that Taiwan, like Korea, was a separate country. Just like Aliyev, today Communist authorities elide these facts with cash, spreading around money to proxies, corrupt think tanks, and social media troll armies. Chinese Communist authorities likewise fabricate history. This is the root of China’s “Nine-Dash Line” that Beijing uses to justify imperial aggression throughout Southeast Asia. Aliyev, too, fabricates maps to justify his own revanchism. Aliyev’s depiction of Artsakh leaders as terrorists while he dynamites its parliament and its cultural heritage is also analogous to China, where Premier Xi Jinping today overseas the ethnic cleansing of Uyghur Muslims and the destruction of their cultural heritage sites.

For Aliyev to visit Europe and depict himself as a new Zelensky fighting for national survival is perverse. Wherever Aliyev travels, it is essential to treat him for what he is: Milošević with gas, or Xi without the modesty. Sometimes a war criminal is just a war criminal and should be treated as such.

(Michael Rubin is director of policy analysis at the Middle East Forum and a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.)

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Azerbaijan Continues Islamization of Karabakh – also in Virtual Domain
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.