NEW YORK — Founded in 2014 by actress and filmmaker Nora Armani, the Socially Relevant Film Festival New York is celebrating its eighth edition with its most exciting and slate to date: in all 65 films from 33 countries including Armenia will be screened this upcoming March 15-21. Armani dedicated the festival to the memory of her cousin, Vanya Exerjian, who died as a result of a hate crime in Egypt. Hence, from the beginning its goal has been to bring audiences everywhere positive, life-affirming, socially relevant films–in counterpoint to the gratuitous violence that one sometimes sees in contemporary mainstream releases. “My hope,” says Armani, “is that these films will collectively and individually bring about some positive change in the world. If SRFF contributes in even a small way to making such change possible, then I will feel that I have completed my mission on this planet.” Every year Armani also includes films from the Republic of Armenia and the Armenian diaspora, seamlessly curating them into the different series and panels presented. Here is a brief roundup of what to look for this year, without giving too much away in the form of spoilers:

French Armenian actor and director Serge Avedikian, most recently seen in the 2013 tour-de-force “Paradjanov,” and “Return to Armenia” (2016), has created a highly personal film shot during four visits to his family’s ancestral village of Sölöz in Turkey, from 1987 to 2019. The resulting 65-minute documentary feature, “Back to Sölöz,” is being screened here in its US premiere as part of the festival’s Genocide and Survival series, highlights the themes of identity, historic truth and reconciliation.

Located 170 kilometers south of Istanbul, Sölöz is now bereft of Armenian life, the only remains being in the form of Armenian letters inscribed on discarded stones and steps of ruined monuments and churches.

The documentary’s great strength lies in the fact that Avedikian has few expectations: he doesn’t preach or expect repentance from anyone involved. The reactions of the locals, most of whom were either relocated by the government or moved to Sölöz years after the events of 1915 range from puzzlement to regret about a painful history for which they themselves were not personally responsible.

Nora Martirosyan’s 2020 feature film, “Should the Wind Drop” (Si le vent tombe) has been making waves: it was included in L’ACID, on the Official Program selection at the Cannes Film Festival 2020 and also screened at the Toronto Film Festival and Tokyo Filmex. Its plot involves an international auditor Alain (Grégoire Colin), arrives to appraise the tiny airport of the self-proclaimed Caucasian republic of Artsakh, in order to greenlight its eventual reopening. He soon meets the energetic and winsome young Edgar (Hayk Bakhryan), a local boy running a make-shift business on the airport grounds. Through his friendship with Edgar, Alain develops an attachment to the land and dedicates himself to help this isolated Armenian enclave develop. Colin delivers a bravura performance, and Bakhryan shows youthful promise. But in the end the film’s main character is really a people fighting for survival, as Martirosyan told Variety magazine: “The main character of the film is a country, one that didn’t officially exist in legal terms, but which was there in front of my camera in order to host the story that it inspired in me: Should the Wind Drop. But the wind didn’t drop: instead it became a storm that took away people’s lives, their hopes, and their future.”

Pair this film with Mariam Avetisian’s 17-minute documentary short, “The Desire to Live,” which looks at the forced population displacement during the recent 44-day war in Artsakh (September-November 2020), and you get a good feel for what has occurred recently in this embattled republic. “Desire to Live” is being presented as part of the Indigenous Peoples’ Rights series.