Judge Kirill Gevorgian
International

Judge Kirill Gevorgian of Russia Elected VP of International Court of Justice

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
THE HAGUE — On February 8, Judge Joan E. Donoghue (United States of America) was elected President of the International Court of Justice by her peers, and Judge Kirill Gevorgian (Russian Federation) was elected Vice-President, each for a term of three years.

Following the elections held on November 12 by the United Nations General Assembly and Security Council to fill the five seats which were due to fall vacant on 6 February 2021

Gevorgian, 67, is a Russian diplomat and jurist. From 2003 to 2009, he served as Russia’s ambassador to the Netherlands. In 2014, he was elected to the International Court of Justice for a term beginning the following year.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
Russia
