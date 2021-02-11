Connecting Family Culture And Finding Solace From Trauma Through Armenian Cooking

Some years ago, I worked for a tech company. They hosted events and dinners for clients and had giant meetings. Over time, they trusted me doing the food, and I began to curate these events. This was the fun part of the job. I always assumed I was good at it, or else someone else would be doing it. I really thought of it as me doing the hosting, in a way.

I come from a background where we always anticipate what other people’s needs are. In my culture—Armenian, from Lebanon—one must always be nourished. We are constantly reminded that we need to take care of one another. This cultural understanding trickled down to my hosting skills when I was at the tech company. I tried to take special diets into consideration when planning the menu. At the time, a lot of people were on the keto diet, so I started to order a lot of Armenian or Lebanese food because it was keto-friendly.

As soon as I incorporated cuisine close to my heart, I became fascinated with the world of hosting. We would have bartenders come make drinks, and I would go behind the bar and get my hands dirty. I would help in the kitchen. I liked watching the whole process. I would plate things, do the dishes, and also play with prosciutto. And this was very fun. That aspect of the job is what made me love it so much. When I left that job, I thought, I guess I could host in this capacity outside of this specific environment. That’s when Call for a Good Thyme was born.

Call for Good Thyme is a way to express my culinary aesthetic and unique way of presenting. My style became “tables of wonderment,” or what I like to call “an adult snack table.” I believe that food needs to be presentable. This facet of my aesthetic comes from my culture—everything needs to be aesthetically pleasing, and the more the better. It’s got to be in the right dish, in the correct color. You have to have everything on the table, which is why our Armenian and Middle Eastern tables are filled to the brim.

I work in colors and textures, making sure I include the high- and lowbrow snacking needs of my clientele. I want my tables to feel approachable. I want people to flirt with each other over the table, discuss ingredients with the person across from you. Food should be a shared experience, and for what it’s worth I think we all miss that aspect of sharing meals with those we know, or want to get to know better.

I started creating Mantuh-2-Go kits 10 days before the war in Nagorno-Karabakh started. After we got word of the war, I began donating 100 percent of proceeds to the Armenia Fund in October and November, while reaching out to people on social media to let them know that Armenians need their help in getting recognition for the atrocities being committed on civilians in the Artsakh area.

The way the community came together was tremendous, and the only way I knew how to contribute was with the kits. After we lost some of the lands in the Artsakh region, and a treaty was signed to stop the war, I felt it was a good time to stop working on the kits and start trying to understand what happened—where we went wrong, what else we could have done, and where my next steps were taking me.

So many different stages and phases of the war were discussed in the doorway of my apartment. Friends and strangers alike—those wanting to support in any way they can—found solace in

being able to say hello and speak about the emotional hardships we were dealing with due to the war. Food won’t make anyone forget that people halfway around the world are suffering, but it can be of some momentary comfort. Bringing culture out of the kitchen has always been my goal, and being able to sell my kits to those who wanted to help was the best way to manifest that for me.

I feel like food, cultural assimilation, and identity are so connected—it’s this kind of subconscious thing. As an Armenian, when you are a people who has a direct ties to generational trauma—especially after what’s been happening, and what’s happened in the last few months—you cling to whatever you can that brings you comfort. And a lot of times what brings you comfort is the food you eat and make. It’s being able to see each other and say, “Hey, how are you doing? Do you want to share a meal?” Sharing a moment of indulgence can create a space that is devoid of that pain and trauma.

For this story, go to: https://stories.zagat.com/posts/connecting-family-culture-and-finding-solace-from-trauma-through-armenian-cooking

Call For A Good Thyme

Discover Mantuh–2–Go Kits in Los Angeles

Valentine's Day Dinner for 2 – Mantuh is for Lovers

