At Baku Victory Parade, Aliyev Calls Yerevan, Zangezur, Sevan Historical Azerbaijani Lands, Erdogan Praises Enver Pasha

BAKU (AP, Reuters, France24, Trend, Daily Sabah, en.president.az, Facebook) – On December 10, Azerbaijan celebrated its military victory over Artsakh and Armenia with a parade in Baku presided over by Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Almost 3,000 troops participated, including Turkish detachments, with Turkish drones on display which only recently had been striking Armenian forces, while flags of the allied countries were borne by helicopters over the Caspian Sea. Azerbaijani tanks and soldiers marched in long lines past the two presidents.
Ottoman symbolism was in full display in Baku:
Turkish and Azerbaijani troops marched in the victory parade as the military band played Ottoman anthems.
Erdogan also commemorated Nuri Pasha of Ottoman army that liberated Baku 100 years agopic.twitter.com/j93hUBYE5i
— Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) December 10, 2020
Aliyev’s Territorial Claims to Armenia