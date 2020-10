BUENOS AIRES (PanARMENIAN.Net) — Argentine billionaire businessman of Armenian descent Eduardo Eurnekian is donating $3.5 million to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, the Fund’s Executive Director Haykak Arshamyan said Tuesday, October 27.

“Argentinian Armenian entrepreneur, philanthropist and member of the Board of Trustees of the Hayastan All Armenian Fund, Eduardo Eurnekian, has joined the Fund’s “We Are Our Borders” global fundraising initiative by donating $3.5 million,” Arshamyan said.