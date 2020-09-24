Pashinyan Lays Out Long-term Plans on 29th Anniversary of Independence

YEREVAN — On September 21, Armenia celebrated the 29th anniversary of its independence.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan delivered a message of congratulations, adding his long-term vision for the country.
Armenia should nearly double its population, create 1.5 million new jobs, achieve a sevenfold increase in its average wage and eliminate poverty over the next 30 years, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Monday, September 21.
Pashinyan set these and other ambitious targets in a “strategy of transforming Armenia by the year 2050” which he put forward on the 29th anniversary of the country’s declaration of independence from the Soviet Union.
He said that every major decision of his government will stem from the strategy and will be aimed at achieving its wide-ranging goals. “We hope that as a result of this dream and these mental changes we will manage to achieve galloping development,” he said, presenting the document to a large group of university and high school students in Yerevan.
Pashinyan insisted that the document’s long time span does not mean that he intends to stay in power for the next 30 years. He said he views its implementation as a “pan-national movement” that should also guide the country’s next government.