Armenia Tree Project Organizes Its First Annual Virtual Wine Tasting Event

BOSTON — Armenia Tree Project (ATP) has organized its first annual virtual wine tasting fundraising event on October 24, at 4 p.m. PST/ 7 p.m. EST via Zoom video conferencing.

Anush Gharibyan O’Connor, winemaker, sommelier, and director for Armenian Wines & Spirits Festival- GiniFest, will facilitate the event. Alex Sarafian, founder of Aran Wines by Sarafian Vineyards, will then guide participants through tasting Aran’s signature red and rosé wines. They will discuss Armenia’s 6,200-year-old wine tradition and its revival in recent years.

Raffi Santikian from the Santikian vineyard in Fresno will also make a special guest appearance. Lastly, Jeanmarie Papelian, executive director of Armenia Tree Project, will share updates on ATP’s programs in Armenia and Artsakh, and its plans to move forward with a record-setting year despite unprecedented global challenges.

“We’re sad we couldn’t travel to Armenia this year so we’re bringing a taste of it to our supporters in the comfort of their home with the new format of virtual events,” said Papelian. “We are also overjoyed to highlight a winery from Artsakh, where investments and projects like wine-making and tree-planting are crucial to aid the growth and economy of the territory.”

Participants’ tickets include 2 or 4 bottles of Aran wine and a suggested list of food pairings and recipes. More information about the event can be found here: atpwinetastingevent.eventbrite.com