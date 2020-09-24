Valeria Kasparova-Vaneh Kasyants: ‘Modernity Is Love and Respect for the Past’

Where are your roots? Artsakh or Syunik?

Oh, in fact, one absolutely incredible story is connected with my roots, I cannot help but share. The family of my father is noble, and from both parents it reaches to Northern Iran, that is, the ancient Armenian region of Parskahaik. When I was very little, my mother staged the “Songs of Komitas” performance, and I grew up listening to the music from this production. But most of all, one melody was imprinted in my memory, as if it was always with me. Many years later, I learned that this is the melody of an ancient Armenian princely dance, and I decided to learn it. I got it right the first time, as if I had been dancing it all my life. And then Gagik Ginosyan, who taught me this dance, asked where my roots came from, and when I said that my ancestors were nobles from Parskahaik, he literally lost his voice for a while. It turned out that this dance is EXACTLY from there and of my ancestors, of their class! Then we finally believed in the call of the blood: you cannot imagine this on purpose.

I also love to perform that wondrous, powerful, truly aristocratic “Ishkhanats par” – “Dance of Princes.” And in general, you once said that the turning point in your creative life was the day when you watched the performance of the Karin ensemble of Armenian traditional songs and dances, after which you began to study Armenian dances in depth.

Yes, that is right. On that day, I almost physically felt how I had changed completely and irrevocably. Our folklore is something that is transmitted along with DNA and, accordingly, the feeling of performing these dances on a completely different level. I would even say that this is a kind of thread that is outside of space and outside of time, preserves our national memory and awakens the true spirit in the body. In our time, many are trying to be modern, ignoring the centuries-old cultural heritage. But modernity, for me, is, first of all, love and respect for the past. It is impossible to become modern by rejecting the past.

Do you agree with the idea that it is possible to delve deeply into folk dances only if you have also learned the language well?

In general, yes. Each language has its own poetry, words and untranslatable phrases that do not sound right in another language and lose their significance. The Armenian language is literally satiated with such sayings and expressions, and no language in the world can convey their true beauty and grandeur. Plus, if you have already started to study the movement and music of your people, how can you ignore his voice?

Both your mother and you have staged plays and choreographic pieces on Armenian themes. I really like your “The Plowman’s Song” (“Horovel”). Please tell us about them, as well as the style of the Aralez troupe.

In the 2000s, my mother, inspired by Armenia, staged the play “Songs of Komitas,” which was nominated for the “Golden Mask” award in 2008 and was highly appreciated by Russian and foreign audiences. After that we worked together (as a dancer and an assistant) on other Armenian projects, such as “The Revelations of Ararat,” “Sketches on Armenia,” “1915”, etc. I will not list my Armenian performances – there are a lot of them. As for the “Aralez” ensemble and its style, everything is quite simple – ethnic Armenian dances in their pure form, as the “Karin” ensemble does. Our ensemble was created with the aim to give the Armenian youth living far from their native land the opportunity to touch it through the dances of our ancestors. As my great friend and teacher, Gagik Ginosyan says: “We do not just teach dances. We return the pride of being Armenian to the Armenians.”

What exactly are you doing today, and what place do Armenian dances take in it?

At this time, I have a higher goal: I am developing my own dance style and lexical language, based precisely on Armenian traditional dances. Israel is now the Mecca of modern dance. And why? Because local choreographers have found their own unique language of movement, which is modern, but at the same time has a bright national flavor. And I asked myself – why cannot Armenia do the same finding his own unique language of modern dance? This is my main task now. And I am on my way. Literally in March of last year, I created the performance “Voices,” which is entirely based on Armenian traditional dances in a modern interpretation. And it had great success, both in Russia and abroad. So, there is a lot of work, there are new ideas and dreams, and I try to follow them, no matter what.