Special Section on Cilicia and Treaty of Sévres: Prime Minister Pashinyan Commemorates Centennial of Sévres Treaty

YEREVAN — On the 100th anniversary of the signing of Treaty of Sévres, Armenian scholars held the “Treaty of Sévres and the Armenian Question” forum at the National Academy of Sciences in Yerevan on August 10. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent his comments to the seminar, where they were read.

I salute all the participants of the conference dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Sévres. I express my deep gratitude for initiating this important event.

The Treaty of the Sévres has a significant place in the modern history of the Armenian people. It is not by chance that it continues to be the subject of scientific research and analysis. Therefore, it is very possible that our scientists’ impartial analysis of this document, signed a century ago, and the events that preceded it, will be available to both our people and the wider international community. Today’s conference serves this very purpose: I wish success to its work, wishing everyone fruitful discussions, new and possible discoveries.

The Sévres Treaty is a historical fact. It remains so to this day. What is the use of this document for the Armenian people? Why is it still in the center of our attention?

First, the Treaty of Sévres was based on the aftermath of World War I, one of the most dramatic pages in human history, almost two years after its end. Just as the Treaty of Versailles established peace in Europe, so the Treaty of Sévres was established in the former Central Asian territories of the Ottoman Empire. It put an end to the suffering and deprivation of the peoples of the region because of the war. It signaled the end of the “cursed years.”

Like the Treaty of Versailles in Europe, the Treaty of Sévres created a new system of interstate relations in the region. It introduced new principles and values, not only for peace but also for justice in Central Asia.