Armenian Cultural Hour Goes on in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Whether or not you have a Facebook account, you can find the LIVESTREAM of the event through the parish’s Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/pg/armenianchurchprovidence/videos/

The Cultural Committee of the Sts. Sahag & Mesrob Armenian Church of Providence, RI is pleased to announce the start of a new series of programs entitled “Armenian Cultural Hour” for parishioners and friends. In this difficult time, when many are compelled to comply with quarantine, it is very important to support people morally. Therefore, the Cultural

Committee has organized for you, along with “Meet with Armenian Doctors”, a series of unique programs from concerts of famous Armenian musicians from around the World.

You can see and hear many of our musicians and singers from different countries on the screens of your computers. Cultural & Music Director of the Church, Maestro Konstantin Petrossian, invited the best musicians to take part. He has already received the consent of musicians and singers from the USA, Armenia, Argentina, Germany, Canada, Portugal, Spain, and England. All of them will prepare a special program for you and will perform for free of charge. All concerts will be online. Before each Friday , the Cultural committee will notify the public by media and facebook the title of the event.