NAASR Sponsors Online Lecture by Dr. Ümit Kurt

BELMONT, Mass. — The National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) and the Ararat-Eskijian Museum present a lecture, “Armenians and Kurds in the Late Ottoman Empire: A Social History,” by Dr. Ümit Kurt on Sunday, June 7.

Kurt, a Research Fellow, Polonsky Academy, Van Leer Jerusalem Institute, will discuss his latest publication.

The program will take place at 4 p.m. Eastern (1 p.m. Western) on Zoom.

Reistraltion is required at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8oyON80TS-CI6Gl-5z5OJg.

YouTube Link:

https://www.youtube.com/c/ArmenianStudies

