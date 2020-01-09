Ryanair Launches New Armenia Connections from Greece

DUBLIN (Breaking Travel News) — Ryanair announced this week Greece as its newest direct link with Armenia.

Two new, twice weekly routes from Gyumri to Athens and from Yerevan to Thessaloniki will start in May, as part of the low-cost carrier’s extended Armenia summer schedule.

Armenian consumers and visitors can now book their summer holidays to Greece as far out as October.

Ryanair spokesman, David O’Brien, said: “Ryanair is pleased to further develop direct EU links for Armenia with the announcement of brand-new routes from Gyumri to Athens and from Yerevan to Thessaloniki.

“The Armenian government departure tax exemption for new, environmentally friendly direct routes has more than doubled the number of direct EU routes to Armenia from six to 16 in just one year.”