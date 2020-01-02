Russia to Revamp 102nd Military Base in Gyumri

MOSCOW (PanARMENIAN.Net) — Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin has said that Moscow is planning to increase the efficiency of the 102nd Russian military base in Gyumri in coming years.

“Steps have been taken to increase the effectiveness of combat training of the 102nd Russian military base,” Aysor.am cited the diplomat as saying.

Kopyrkin noted that there are plans to improve the infrastructure, including the social infrastructure of the military base.

The ambassador said at a press conference on Tuesday, December 24 that the year 2019 has been marked with the intensive development of bilateral relations between Yerevan and Moscow.