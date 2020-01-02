  TOP STORIES WEEK   01
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
01

Week

Latest articles of the week
Sergey Kopyrkin
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Russia to Revamp 102nd Military Base in Gyumri

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
65
0

MOSCOW (PanARMENIAN.Net) — Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin has said that Moscow is planning to increase the efficiency of the 102nd Russian military base in Gyumri in coming years.

“Steps have been taken to increase the effectiveness of combat training of the 102nd Russian military base,” Aysor.am cited the diplomat as saying.

Kopyrkin noted that there are plans to improve the infrastructure, including the social infrastructure of the military base.

The ambassador said at a press conference on Tuesday, December 24 that the year 2019 has been marked with the intensive development of bilateral relations between Yerevan and Moscow.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous More than 3 Million Passengers Arrive in Armenia in 2019
Next Annual COAF Gala Raises Over $6 Million for Rural Armenia
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaRussia
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2017 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.