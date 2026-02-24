Bishops Condemn Armenian Government’s ‘Repressions’

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Twenty-five bishops of the Armenian Apostolic Church have voiced support for Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II and condemned Armenia’s authorities for their “unfounded prosecution” of the church’s supreme head and a dozen other senior clergymen.

Following a three-day meeting in Austria which Karekin was not allowed by the authorities to attend, they also demanded the immediate release of three archbishops and one bishop arrested last year amid Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s controversial efforts to depose the Catholicos.

“We, the bishops of the Armenian Church, reaffirm our fidelity to the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin and to the Catholicos of All Armenians as the visible symbol and guarantor of the unity, reconciliation and concord of the Church,” read a joint statement released by them on the night of Thursday, February 19.

The emergency meeting of the church’s worldwide top clergy was originally scheduled to take place in Echmiadzin from December 10-12. Karekin postponed and then moved it to the Austrian town of Sankt Polten due to the government crackdown.

An Armenian law-enforcement agency indicted the Catholicos and six other bishops and banned them from leaving the country ahead of the rescheduled meeting. Pashinyan implicitly pledged to obstruct it on February 13.

The meeting went ahead, even though its status was downgraded by the church’s Echmiadzin-based Mother See due to Karekin’s absence. Karekin addressed his participants via video link, while the Catholicos of the See of Cilicia Aram I, the number-two figure in the church hierarchy, as well as the Armenian patriarchs of Jerusalem and Istanbul, sent written messages of support.