Bodyguards for Azerbaijani President, in Town for Trump’s Board of Peace, Attack Protesters in DC

By Joseph Gedeon

WASHINGTON (Guardian) — Bodyguards traveling with the Azerbaijani president, who was visiting Washington for the inaugural meeting of Donald Trump’s Board of Peace, punched, kicked and chased protesters outside a Washington hotel on Thursday, February 19, video footage shows.

Demonstrators calling for the release of political prisoners were driven from the street near the motorcade of Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani leader.

The clashes broke out outside the Waldorf Astoria on Pennsylvania Avenue, blocks from the White House, where Aliyev was staying during an official visit.

Aliyev has spent more than two decades crushing political opposition and dissent in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan’s embassy defended its security personnel in a statement, alleging protesters had “violently attempted to enter the protected area and took offensive actions against the Presidential vehicle” as Aliyev’s motorcade approached the hotel.