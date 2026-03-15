Children’s Bible Book Launch in Sydney, Australia

By Vahe Artinian

SYDNEY, Australia — Every now and then in life, a moment arrives that leaves a lasting inspiration. Such was the event organized at the Armenian Apostolic Church of the Holy Resurrection of Sydney (in Chatswood) on February 19 for the launch of the book titled Children’s Bible: Read and Tell.

The authors were present, and they were no strangers, as they have visited Sydney before for religious purposes. Spouses Dr. Hrayr and Dr. Arda Jebejian are scholars with distinguished academic backgrounds. Born in Lebanon and now residing in Kuwait, the couple work in harmony as authors, linguists, and devoted Christians. Hrayr has been General Secretary of the Bible Society in the Gulf from 1990.

Their book, written in Armenian, is a first of its kind and is beautifully illustrated with colourful scenes depicting the works and interactions of Christ. It also includes games and workshop-style activities, making it engaging, interactive, and enjoyable for children.

During their visit, the authors had the opportunity to distribute the books to children in schools and interact with them directly. They expressed how impressed they were by the students’ energy and enthusiasm, noting how proactive they were in asking thoughtful and interesting questions.

As someone who was closely involved in the formative years of the Armenian Church here, when we started from zero and established a bilingual curriculum in the 1990s, I firmly believe that the most paramount influence on students comes from their teachers. These students are truly blessed to be guided by the very best.