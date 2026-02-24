Pashinyan and Aliyev Attend Inaugural Trump’s Board of Peace Meeting

By Yousef Bardouka

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev have participated in the inaugural session of the Peace Board in Washington.

The two leaders attended the session on Thursday, February 19.

Both countries accepted US President Donald Trump’s invitation to the Board of Peace as founding members in January. The board was initially intended to oversee the administrative transition in Gaza from Hamas rule, but has since expanded its mission to “the development and dissemination of best practices capable of being applied by all nations and communities seeking peace.”

During the meeting, Trump, who regularly boasts about how he resolved the decadeslong conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, again spoke about how he mediated the initialing of the peace agreement between the two countries.

“I think they’re friends now,” he said.