Pro-Pashinyan Archbishop Appears to Turn on Prime Minister

By Arshaluys Barseghyan

Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, who previously called for Catholicos Karekin II to step down and backed Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s church reform agenda aimed at ousting the Catholicos, has appeared to turn on Pashinyan by signing a statement urging Armenian authorities to “stop the persecution of the Church.”

The statement was issued on the evening of February 19 as one of the outcomes of the bishops” gathering held in Austria on February 16–19. Initially convened as a bishops’ synod, the meeting lowered its status in the face of the absence of Karekin II.

Ahead of the meeting, Armenian authorities barred the catholicos from leaving the country as part of a criminal case opened in January, with Karekin II facing investigations since February 14.

The announcement of the investigation came a day after Pashinyan accused the Church of seeking to remove the Catholicosate from Armenia by holding the bishops’ synod in Austria.

“I will not allow that. If additional measures are required, they will be taken,” Pashinyan said at the time.