1 killed, 6 Injured in Yerevan Shooting

The shootings took place in Yerevan’s Ajapnyak district. A video that surfaced online shows a group of people shooting at each other in a residential area. The video also shows at least one person being dragged away from a building, with another limping away with the help of other men.

An unnamed witness living next to the crime scene has told News.am that after the shooting happened, “a large number of young men” passed in front of their building.”

The person also noted that they saw the shooting from their window, but haven’t seen the faces of the people involved in the incident and could not tell whether or not they were residents of the area.

After the shooting, the Armenia Medical Centre told NEWS.am that seven people were hospitalized at the center, one of whom had passed away, while two remain in extremely critical conditions. The others are in stable but serious conditions.

“They are currently in the surgery room. I cannot say more precisely at this moment whether their lives are in danger or not. I also cannot say definitively whether the injuries were caused by gunshots or stab wounds. They appear more like gunshot wounds,” Ashot Kurghinyan, the Deputy Director for Surgery at the medical center, told NEWS.am.

Shamshyan, which mainly reports on car accidents and crimes, was the first to report on the incident. According to the website, 10 people with gunshot wounds were taken from the scene to various hospitals in Yerevan. At the scene, several shell casings reportedly from an automatic rifle and a handgun were discovered, along with blood-like traces, a knife, and a Lexus vehicle bearing bullet holes.