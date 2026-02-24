1 killed, 6 Injured in Yerevan Shooting

By Arshaluys Barseghyan
One person has been killed and six others were injured in a shooting in Yerevan on February 18, the Armenian Health Ministry has said.
The Health Ministry told state media outlet Armenpress that according to preliminary information, seven people were hospitalized — three were in extremely critical conditions, while another three were in serious condition.
Armenian authorities are yet to clarify the number of suspects involved and their motives.
According to initial media reports, the number of casualties could be as high as 10 people.
“The police officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are taking urgent operational-investigative measures to clarify all the circumstances of the incident. Additional information will be provided,” Interior Ministry spokesperson Narek Sargsyan told state media outlet Armenpress.