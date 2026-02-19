Earlier this week, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick was questioned about his relationship with Epstein during a hearing with the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee. Newly released emails suggested the pair had been in contact as recently as 2018, despite Lutnick vowing in October that he cut off their brief acquaintanceship in 2005.

“I’m glad to be here to make it clear,” Lutnick told the Senate committee. “I met Jeffrey Epstein when he moved– when I moved to a house next door to him in New York. I met him then. Over the next 14 years, I met him two other times that I can recall.”

“Probably the total, and you’ve seen all of these documents of these millions and millions of documents, there may be 10 emails connecting me with him, probably about 10 emails connecting me with him over a 14-year period,” he continued. “I did not have any relationship with him. I barely had anything to do with that person, okay?”

When pressed on one 2012 encounter in particular that was seemingly referenced in the Epstein files, Lutnick admitted that he visited the now-infamous “Epstein Island“ — the billionaire’s private getaway in the U.S. Virgin Islands, officially known as Little Saint James. Lutnick said he brought his family to the island, including his wife, their four children and nannies.

“I did have lunch with him as I was on a boat going across on a family vacation,” Lutnick said of the visit. “I had another couple, they were there as well with their children, and we had lunch on the island. That is true, for an hour, and we left with all of my children, with my nannies and my wife all together.”

Vice President JD Vance recently told the Daily Mail that the three million Epstein files released by the Justice Apartment on Jan. 30 “shows there’s an incestuous nature to America’s elites, and it’s pretty gross.”

However, he insisted that “President Trump is very much outside of the social circle.”