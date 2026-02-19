  TOP STORIES WEEK   08
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
08

Week

Latest articles of the week
Dr. Mehmet Oz in Van Nuys, pointing to Armenian shops, in a still from his video (Los Angeles Times photo)
Community

Dr. Oz Invited Jeffrey Epstein to Palm Beach Valentine’s Party After Epstein Served Time as Child Sex Offender, DOJ Files Suggest

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
64
0

By Gabrielle Rockson

WASHINGTON (People) — Dr. Mehmet Oz’s name appears in the newly released batch of Epstein files

The celebrity doctor, who now runs the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, invited Jeffrey Epstein to a Valentine’s party in 2016, an email published by the Justice Department suggests

The invite came after Epstein had served 13 months in jail for soliciting prostitution from a minor

Dr. Mehmet Oz is the latest Trump administration official whose name was spotted among the millions of newly released Epstein files.

The celebrity doctor, who now runs President Donald Trump‘s Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, appears to have invited convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to a Valentine’s Day party in 2016, an email published by the Department of Justice suggests.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

The email invite arrived in Epstein’s inbox on Feb. 1, 2016, with a subject line of “Mehmet & Lisa Oz’s Valentines Celebration.” The event’s location aligned with the address for the home that Dr. Oz and his wife reportedly purchased for $18 million the year prior, as documented by The Palm Beach Post.

The invitation was sent using e-vite platform Paperless Post.

PEOPLE attempted to reach reps for Oz as well as the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for comment.

Oz’s email was sent years after Epstein became a child sex offender. In 2008, the billionaire financier pleaded guilty to one count of soliciting prostitution and one count of soliciting prostitution from a minor. He served a 13-month jail sentence in Florida.

In 2019, while awaiting trial on new federal conspiracy and sex trafficking charges, Epstein was found hanging inside a jail cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City. His death at 66 was ruled a suicide.

Oz isn’t the only member of the Trump administration who has faced new scrutiny over their appearance in the latest batch of Epstein files (in addition to Trump himself, whose name allegedly appears more than a million times in the unredacted files, according to Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin).

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Earlier this week, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick was questioned about his relationship with Epstein during a hearing with the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee. Newly released emails suggested the pair had been in contact as recently as 2018, despite Lutnick vowing in October that he cut off their brief acquaintanceship in 2005.

“I’m glad to be here to make it clear,” Lutnick told the Senate committee. “I met Jeffrey Epstein when he moved– when I moved to a house next door to him in New York. I met him then. Over the next 14 years, I met him two other times that I can recall.”

“Probably the total, and you’ve seen all of these documents of these millions and millions of documents, there may be 10 emails connecting me with him, probably about 10 emails connecting me with him over a 14-year period,” he continued. “I did not have any relationship with him. I barely had anything to do with that person, okay?”

When pressed on one 2012 encounter in particular that was seemingly referenced in the Epstein files, Lutnick admitted that he visited the now-infamous “Epstein Island“ — the billionaire’s private getaway in the U.S. Virgin Islands, officially known as Little Saint James. Lutnick said he brought his family to the island, including his wife, their four children and nannies.

“I did have lunch with him as I was on a boat going across on a family vacation,” Lutnick said of the visit. “I had another couple, they were there as well with their children, and we had lunch on the island. That is true, for an hour, and we left with all of my children, with my nannies and my wife all together.”

Vice President JD Vance recently told the Daily Mail that the three million Epstein files released by the Justice Apartment on Jan. 30 “shows there’s an incestuous nature to America’s elites, and it’s pretty gross.”

However, he insisted that “President Trump is very much outside of the social circle.”

 

SHARE
Previous Armenian Assembly, ANCA React to Vance Deleting Post on Visting Armenian Genocide Memorial
Next Boston Public School Students Explore Geometry and the Immigrant Experience at Armenian Heritage Park
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.