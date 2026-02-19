Dr. Oz Invited Jeffrey Epstein to Palm Beach Valentine’s Party After Epstein Served Time as Child Sex Offender, DOJ Files Suggest

By Gabrielle Rockson
WASHINGTON (People) — Dr. Mehmet Oz’s name appears in the newly released batch of Epstein files
The celebrity doctor, who now runs the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, invited Jeffrey Epstein to a Valentine’s party in 2016, an email published by the Justice Department suggests
The invite came after Epstein had served 13 months in jail for soliciting prostitution from a minor
Dr. Mehmet Oz is the latest Trump administration official whose name was spotted among the millions of newly released Epstein files.
The celebrity doctor, who now runs President Donald Trump‘s Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, appears to have invited convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to a Valentine’s Day party in 2016, an email published by the Department of Justice suggests.