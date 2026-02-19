Armenian Assembly, ANCA React to Vance Deleting Post on Visting Armenian Genocide Memorial

WASHINGTON — The two leading Armenian-American organizations lobbying for Armenian issues, including recognition of the Genocide, offered angry responses to Vice President J.D. Vance’s social media account deleting photos about his visit to the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan on February 10.

Vance’s visit to Armenia was widely covered by Armenian media, including a wreath-laying ceremony and a moment of silence at the eternal flame. However, by deleting a post on the Armenian Genocide, he backtracked on the clear U.S. record of affirmation.

As reported, the initial post by Vance was retracted and replaced by a subsequent tweet that avoided the usage of the word “genocide.” While that might have kept the Vice President’s remarks consistent with the President’s April 24, 2025, statement, the incident was another reminder about the dangers of denial, especially in the context of negotiations to resolve differences between Armenia and Azerbaijan and only imposes additional costs on Armenia and rewards Turkey for constantly meddling in regional affairs and for being unconstructive, if not obstructive, on many important issues.

“While the Assembly greatly appreciates U.S. engagement and the strengthening of relations, we cannot remain silent with respect to the Vice President’s posting and then deleting reference to the Armenian Genocide and further replacing it with a version bereft of any mention of the Memorial or the Armenian Genocide during his visit to Tsitsernakaberd,” stated Assembly Co-Chairs Talin Yacoubian and Oscar Tatosian.

“We deserve better from our elected officials and call for a public explanation for the apparent flip-flop. As Armenian Americans, we have long been united in the cause of genocide education, affirmation, and prevention,” the co-chairs continued. “At this pivotal moment, we must redouble our efforts to ensure that recognition is matched with vigilance and action. We must remain steadfast in our commitment to justice, accountability, and the prevention of future atrocities.”

Today, more than 30 countries and the Vatican have formally affirmed the Armenian Genocide. In the United States, recognition has been expressed by Presidents, the United States Senate, the U.S. House of Representatives, the Judicial Branch, and all 50 states—reflecting a national consensus grounded in historical evidence and moral clarity.