JD and Usha Vance at the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial
Armenia & KarabakhArmenian GenocideCommunity

Armenian Assembly, ANCA React to Vance Deleting Post on Visting Armenian Genocide Memorial

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
54
0

WASHINGTON — The two leading Armenian-American organizations lobbying for Armenian issues, including recognition of the Genocide, offered angry responses to Vice President J.D. Vance’s social media account deleting photos about his visit to the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan on February 10.

Vance’s visit to Armenia was widely covered by Armenian media, including a wreath-laying ceremony and a moment of silence at the eternal flame. However, by deleting a post on the Armenian Genocide, he backtracked on the clear U.S. record of affirmation.

As reported, the initial post by Vance was retracted and replaced by a subsequent tweet that avoided the usage of the word “genocide.” While that might have kept the Vice President’s remarks consistent with the President’s April 24, 2025, statement, the incident was another reminder about the dangers of denial, especially in the context of negotiations to resolve differences between Armenia and Azerbaijan and only imposes additional costs on Armenia and rewards Turkey for constantly meddling in regional affairs and for being unconstructive, if not obstructive, on many important issues.

“While the Assembly greatly appreciates U.S. engagement and the strengthening of relations, we cannot remain silent with respect to the Vice President’s posting and then deleting reference to the Armenian Genocide and further replacing it with a version bereft of any mention of the Memorial or the Armenian Genocide during his visit to Tsitsernakaberd,” stated Assembly Co-Chairs Talin Yacoubian and Oscar Tatosian.

“We deserve better from our elected officials and call for a public explanation for the apparent flip-flop. As Armenian Americans, we have long been united in the cause of genocide education, affirmation, and prevention,” the co-chairs continued. “At this pivotal moment, we must redouble our efforts to ensure that recognition is matched with vigilance and action. We must remain steadfast in our commitment to justice, accountability, and the prevention of future atrocities.”

Today, more than 30 countries and the Vatican have formally affirmed the Armenian Genocide. In the United States, recognition has been expressed by Presidents, the United States Senate, the U.S. House of Representatives, the Judicial Branch, and all 50 states—reflecting a national consensus grounded in historical evidence and moral clarity.

Similarly, the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) called out Vice President JD Vance’s deletion of his X (Twitter) post, calling it a “disgraceful surrender to Turkish pressure” that raises serious concerns among Armenian American voters heading into the 2026 midterm elections and 2028 presidential race.

“Turkey never tires of humiliating America,” stated ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian. “This time, forcing a sitting U.S. Vice President to delete his post about the Armenian Genocide. While it’s no surprise to see Turkey still strong-arming global leaders to enforce its Armenian Genocide gag-rule, it is deeply troubling to witness Vice President Vance – a man who loudly proclaims solidarity with Christian victims of persecution – display such weakness in the face of this foreign pressure.”

The White House @RapidResponse47 X (formerly Twitter) account also deleted a post featuring a reporter’s question to Vice President Vance in Yerevan about the importance of his visit to the Armenian Genocide Memorial. Vice President Vance offered an evasive response: “@VP: Well, we’re going to visit some important sites to Azerbaijan tomorrow… I’m the first Vice President to ever visit Armenia. They asked us to visit the site… I wanted to go and pay my respects.” Video of the exchange is Vanc.

ANCA Policy Director Alex Galitsky called the second post deletion “an insult to the memory of the 1.5 million victims of the Armenian Genocide – and an affront to a community that fought tirelessly for decades to ensure recognition of that crime.”

When Bloomberg News’ Kate Sullivan, traveling as part of the White House press pool, asked about the deletion of the Vice President’s Armenian Genocide post, a VP official stated the original tweet was “posted in error by staff who are not part of the delegation.” A VP spokesperson added: “This is an account managed by staff that primarily exists to share photos and videos of the Vice President’s activities. For the Vice President’s views on the substance of the question, I refer you to the comments he made earlier on the tarmac in response to the pool’s question.”

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

 

