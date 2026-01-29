Recently Transferred Karabakh Armenians Allegedly Unaware They Were Being Sent to Armenia

By Arshaluys Barseghyan

Eleven Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians who have recently been transferred to Armenia have reportedly claimed they were not informed of their final destination, despite Armenian officials and Azerbaijani pro-government media claiming the 11 had submitted petitions for their transfer.

The 11 Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians were handed over to Armenia on January 23.

On Monday, January 26, Nagorno-Karabakh Armenian Tigran Petrosyan wrote on Facebook that their transfer to Armenia was “the final act of ethnic cleansing.” Petrosyan had left the region years before, likely in 2023.

Petrosyan dismissed official statements claiming that the 11 Armenians had petitioned for their transfer, instead citing those Nagorno-Karabakh residents as saying they “weren’t even told where they were being taken.”

“During the expulsion, they weren’t even told where they were being taken. They were brought to the Hakari Bridge [previously connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia], where they were made to sign papers and then they were handed over to the Armenians,” Petrosyan wrote.