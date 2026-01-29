  TOP STORIES WEEK   05
 

Orlando Cela
Arts & CultureCommunity

Arlington Philharmonic Pays Tribute to Armenia

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
12
0

ARLINGTON, Mass. — The Arlington Philharmonic Orchestra, led by Music Director Orlando Cela, will present a concert entitled “Armenia,” on Sunday, February 8, at 3 p.m. The concert will be held at the Arlington High School Auditorium, 869 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington, MA. The entire program will feature works by Armenian composers, including Arlington’s own Alan Hovhaness, and will include: Ballet Suite by Geghuni Chitchyan (world premiere); Rhapsody for Violin and Orchestra by Eduard Baghdasaryan, featuring violin soloist Sargis Karapetyan; Elegy in Memory of Aram Khachaturian by Arno Babajanian/Arr. S. Arakelian and Symphony No.1, Exile, by Alan Hovhaness.

Tickets are available at the door: $20 General Admission, $15 Students/Seniors, $5 Children 17 & Under.  Wheelchair Accessible. Masking is optional.

The Arlington Philharmonic Orchestra is part of The Philharmonic Society of Arlington, Inc., a 501(c)3 non-profit community organization which also includes The Arlington-Belmont Chorale and The Arlington-Belmont Chamber Chorus.  For more information, please visit our website at www.psarlington.org.

This concert is supported in part by a generous grant from the Arlington Commission for Arts and Culture, a local agency, which is under the umbrella of the Mass. Cultural Council, a state agency.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
