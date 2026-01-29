Human Rights Activists Urge Armenian Authorities to Release Body of Murdered Chechen Woman for Burial

By Elizaveta Chukharova

The human rights organization NC SOS Crisis Group has launched a petition calling on Armenia to release the body of Aishat Baimuradova to be buried in Chechnya. Baimuradova’s body has been kept by the authorities for more than three months after her murder in Yerevan.

The authorities in Yerevan have not allowed Baimuradova’s handover to her relatives or friends. Human rights defenders stress that there are people “from human rights activists to Aishat’s friends” who are ready to organize her burial.

In a statement, the NC SOS Crisis Group called on Armenian authorities to “release the body and allow a proper farewell and burial,” noting that this is important both for the friends and loved ones of the murdered woman and “to demonstrate an adequate and dignified attitude towards the victim.” They called on people to sign the petition on Change.org demanding assistance in ensuring a more transparent investigation into Baimuradova’s murder and prompt information about the progress of the case.

The authors of the petition also proposed creating a rapid response mechanism for cases of enforced disappearances, killings, and other serious human rights violations in Armenia “in order to avoid similar tragedies in the future.”

At the time of publication, only 64 people had signed the petition.