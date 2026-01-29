Fallen Soldiers Remembered on January 27

YEREVAN (Panorama.am and PanArmenian.net) — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the Yerablur Military Pantheon on Tuesday to pay tribute to fallen soldiers as the country marked for the first time a state-designated remembrance day for those who died defending the homeland.

Families of Armenian soldiers killed in the 2020 war gathered at Yerevan’s Yerablur Military Pantheon early on January 27 to bar Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and other senior officials from approaching the graves of their loved ones.

The protest coincided with Armenia’s first official observance of a newly established remembrance day honoring those who died defending the homeland. Pashinyan and other government officials visited the military cemetery as part of official commemorations, prompting objections from grieving families.

Vigen Azatyan, whose son Arman Azatyan was a conscript killed during the 2020 war, said many families came to Yerablur with the same intention.

“We are here to prevent Pashinyan and government officials from approaching our sons’ graves,” the man told reporters.

He said the families oppose the newly designated remembrance day, insisting that September 27, the date marking the outbreak of the 2020 war, should be officially recognized instead.