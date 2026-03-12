  TOP STORIES WEEK   11
 

The Blue Mosque in Yerevan
Armenia & Karabakh

Yerevan's Blue Mosque Is Gem of Persian Architecture

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
By Gayane Barseghyan

Yerevan is older than Rome — 2808 years old at present. The birth certificate of the ancient city is a cuneiform inscription, made in 782 BC by the king Argishti I, son of Menua. The city was first called Erebuni, built on top of a hill called Arin Berd, which overlooks the Arax (Aras) valley. The cuneiform inscription was discovered by an archeological expedition led by Armenian Constantine Hovhannisyan. Later, two other identical inscriptions were uncovered. Interestingly enough, following these discoveries, a shield was found in Teishebaini or Karmir Blur fortress with the same inscription imprinted on it.

Yerevan is not only an ancient city of scenic wonders that combines the ancient and modern architecture, but it is also home for the Blue Mosque, the gem of Persia in Armenia.

Situated in the center of the city on Mashtots Avenue in Yerevan, the Central Blue Mosque amazes with the complexity of miniature and delicate architectural solutions. According to the inscriptions on the walls of the Mosque, it was founded by Hussein Ali Khan, the governor of Yerevan in 1765.

The dome of the mosque is blue, thus its name.  The miniature painting design on the walls is an outstanding sample of Iranian culture. The mosaic of the curving lines and decorative patterns on the background of the blue, yellow and grey colors complete the majestic architectural intricacies of the Mosque.

In the 1990s Iranians and Armenians together commenced the reconstruction of the magnificent Blue Mosque. The mosque was renovated by the Islamic Republic of Iran between 1996-1999, cooperating with “Mostazafan va Janbazan” fund. The reconstruction was supervised by the Islamic Republic of Iran Cultural Consultant in Yerevan.

The booklet titled “The Central Blue Mosque of Yerevan” (2004) informs the readers about the history, architecture of Central Blue Mosque and cultural activities held here. The Foreword of the booklet is written by Reza Atufi, the cultural consultant of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Armenia. Atufi writes, “The Blue Mosque of Yerevan, situated in the heart of the city like a priceless turquoise, is a long-lasting history symbol of peaceful coexistence and cooperation of Armenians and Muslims” (p.3)

According to the booklet, “Yerevan Central mosque is 7,000 square meters, including 28 cells in every side 14 cells” (p. 10). The mosque possesses a central pray-hall of 442 sq., main dome of 20m height and a minaret of 24m height, 26 small rooms and an “Housseineh.” The mosque also comprises a library, Conference Hall, photo gallery, exposition of hand-made products, Shabestan, Mosque’s administration and Imam’s office, classrooms, etc. Persian language (Farsi) classes are held twice a week in the Mosque’s classrooms.

The Blue Mosque library houses 8000 books and it is open weekdays for everyone to drop by and learn about Iranian history, culture, language, etc.

The permanent exhibition of Iranian handicraft works is another amazing place to see on visiting the Blue Mosque. The beautiful handicrafts complete the Iranian cultural atmosphere and impart new colors to the picturesque beauty of the mosque.

As the booklet “The Central Blue Mosque of Yerevan (2004) maintains, “This mosque that named Yerevan’s central mosque (Masjed Jaamee) is one of the biggest mosques in the Caucasus that had been forgotten in communist’s era and almost 70 years has been hidden under dust like a jewel. Independence of Armenia caused a relationship between Islamic Republic of Iran and Republic of Armenia and prepared necessities for committing, reviving and reconstruction of this beautiful building according to Iranian and Islamic architectural styles […]  In communist era this mosque has been used as the Yerevan’s museum of history and Armenia’s museum of national history and in that times the yard of mosque was used as a meeting place of Armenian writers and artists and that is why this mosque has not been completely destroyed.” (p.9)

The mosque was mentioned in the Armenian authors’ works, namely Romanos Melikyan, Aksel Bakunts, Gourgen Mahari, Mkrtich Armen and Yeghishe Charents. The latter also translated Shahnameh (The Book of Kings) and Rostam and Zohrab by the world-famous Persian poet Ferdowsi.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

The Blue Mosque was also pictured in Armenian Fine Arts works. The oil painting “Old Yerevan’s Trade Series /Հին Երևանի առևտրաշարքը/ by Sedrak Arakelyan (1921) depicts a part of Old Yerevan, and the Blue Dome of the Mosque is seen at a distance in the background:

After visiting the Blue Mosque accompanied by writer Khachatour Abovyan, the German traveler August von Haxthausen wrote a detailed account of the building, also describing it as the most magnificent building he had seen in Yerevan.

In addition to the Central Blue Mosque of Yerevan, there is also Persian Abbas-Ghulukhani or Tapabash Mosque in Kond district. As the Mosque is situated in the Kond district, Armenians also call it Kond Mosque – a semi-preserved mosque that survived the ages. It is non-operational at present as it needs repairs.

This mosque is modest-sized and it is completely made of bricks. The outer walls were decorated with mosaic slabs. It is supposed to have been built in 1687.

The Tapabash Mosque was magnificently portrayed in an oil painting “Old Yerevan. Kond Mosque” by the Armenian painter Petros Bayburdyan (1961). The painting is stored in the National Gallery of Armenia.

Incidentally, a scholarly article headlined “The Mosques in Yerevan (Historical Approach)” by L. Petrosyan in the Journal of Arabic Studies (2018) provides an all-inclusive and thorough research on the mosques in Yerevan.

As the research by L. Petrosyan maintains, foreign travelers have also reported that some mosques in Armenia did not survive the 1679 destructive earthquake in Armenia. For example, the French traveler Jan Sharden reported about the partially pulled down Div Sultan Mosque, which had been named so in honour of Turkmen commander Div Sultan Rumlu (p.178). The mosque is supposed to have been situated in the place of the present Blue Mosque or near it.

Moreover, in the middle of the 19th century, historian Ivan Chopin, while discussing the mosques in Yerevan, mentioned about a few pulled down and abandoned Islamic pray-rooms. In the work entitled “Old Yerevan” (1931) by Armenian Yervand Shahaziz, six mosques were mentioned, excluding Tapabash or Kond Mosque.

Petrosyan’s research also revealed that Chopin, in his work “Historical Monument of the State of the Armenian Region in the Era of its Annexation to the Russian Empire” (1852) states about six non-operational mosques in the city and two non-operational mosques inside the fortress.

Therefore, in the 19th century, when Armenia was under foreign rule, the mosques in Armenia had already been abandoned or pulled down as a result of earthquakes and government transitions.

Lastly, it should be mentioned, all in all, that there have been 9 mosques in Yerevan, including the Central Blue Mosque and the Kond Mosque – Abbas-Ghulukhani or Tapabash Mosque. The mosques that did not survive are Abbas Mirza or Sardari Mosque, Rajab Pasha Mosque, Zal Khan Mosque, Haji Novruz Ali Bey Mosque, Haji Imam Verdi Mosque, Muhammad Sardip Khan Mosque.

Some of the handicrafts on display in the Blue Mosque

As Petrosyan states in his research, Abbas Mirza or Sardari and Rajab Pasha mosques had been inside Yerevan fortress. When Armenia fell under the rule of the Russian Empire, the majority of the existing mosques were operational. The non-operational mosques were either preserved or rebuilt, serving other purposes, or were left abandoned (Abbas Mirza). Later, the overwhelming majority of the mosques were torn down or turned into other buildings during the Soviet Union era.

Similarly, many Armenian churches met the same fate: St. Poghos-Petros church, St. Grigor Lusavorich church, Simeon Tseruni church (in Nork), Getsemani chapel, St. Nikoghayos Russian Orthodox church (in Shahumyan Square, Tiramor Hovanu church (inside the fortress) and Kozern cemetery were destroyed to the ground, and St. Zoravor church was closed and stopped operating.  St. Astvatsatsin Katoghike church (in Sayat-Nova and Abovyan crossroads) was partially destroyed. The large church was destroyed, but the small one remained, until now the walls bear the holes of bullets.

Moreover, many Armenian churches had been turned into barns and weaponry storehouses. For instance, St. Astvatsatsin Church in Etchmiadzin city was turned into a barn, St. Astvatsatsin Church in Vardablur village in Lori province was turned into a weaponry storehouse.

(Gayane Barseghyan is a lecturer at Brusov State University in Yerevan, Armenia. The scope of her research comprises studies in Linguistics and Romano-Germanic Philology. This article was first published in the Weekly Election Times in November 2021.)

