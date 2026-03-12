Yerevan’s Blue Mosque Is Gem of Persian Architecture

By Gayane Barseghyan
Yerevan is older than Rome — 2808 years old at present. The birth certificate of the ancient city is a cuneiform inscription, made in 782 BC by the king Argishti I, son of Menua. The city was first called Erebuni, built on top of a hill called Arin Berd, which overlooks the Arax (Aras) valley. The cuneiform inscription was discovered by an archeological expedition led by Armenian Constantine Hovhannisyan. Later, two other identical inscriptions were uncovered. Interestingly enough, following these discoveries, a shield was found in Teishebaini or Karmir Blur fortress with the same inscription imprinted on it.
Yerevan is not only an ancient city of scenic wonders that combines the ancient and modern architecture, but it is also home for the Blue Mosque, the gem of Persia in Armenia.
Situated in the center of the city on Mashtots Avenue in Yerevan, the Central Blue Mosque amazes with the complexity of miniature and delicate architectural solutions. According to the inscriptions on the walls of the Mosque, it was founded by Hussein Ali Khan, the governor of Yerevan in 1765.
The dome of the mosque is blue, thus its name. The miniature painting design on the walls is an outstanding sample of Iranian culture. The mosaic of the curving lines and decorative patterns on the background of the blue, yellow and grey colors complete the majestic architectural intricacies of the Mosque.
In the 1990s Iranians and Armenians together commenced the reconstruction of the magnificent Blue Mosque. The mosque was renovated by the Islamic Republic of Iran between 1996-1999, cooperating with “Mostazafan va Janbazan” fund. The reconstruction was supervised by the Islamic Republic of Iran Cultural Consultant in Yerevan.