Longtime Tekeyan Leader Maro Bedrosian Passes Away

HOUSTON, Tex. — Mariam “Maro” Bedrosian, a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, a passionate advocate for Armenian culture and education, and a woman of extraordinary strength and resilience, passed away peacefully on January 27 at her home in Houston, Texas, at the age of 84.

Born in Beirut, Lebanon, on March 14, 1941, to Bedros Karaoghlanian and Arousiag Mavilian, Maro displayed an uncommon drive and love of education from an early age. At a time when most girls of her generation stopped schooling after elementary grades, she insisted on continuing through junior high and high school, attending Tarouhi Hagopian High School in Beirut. She continued to blaze trails and break cultural norms when she secured her first job, her first car, her first apartment. She worked for the United Nations and later for the American multinational company Plessey Middle East — positions she earned through her fluency in four languages: Armenian, French, Arabic, and English.

Maro was raised in a loving Armenian family that carried the deep wounds of history. Her father, orphaned during the Armenian Genocide during World War I, later served in the French Foreign Legion during World War II. Her mother’s parents were also survivors of the genocide. Despite economic hardship, Maro’s childhood was rich with family warmth, spending weekends with her extended family throughout Beirut and the mountains of Lebanon, where she was the oldest of nine cousins.

In 1967, Maro married Sirop Bedrosian in Beirut. Together they built a life that spanned continents, raising their family in Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Jordan, and eventually the United States. Sirop, who spent his career with Nalco Chemical, survives her. Maro devoted herself fully to her family: her daughter Isabelle (Hovig) and sons Bedros (Maria) and Haig, and later to her seven beloved grandchildren — William, Carina, Brianna, Alina, Rosie, Clarisse, and Joshua. Her love of family was fierce, her support unwavering, cheering her children and grandchildren through many milestones and accomplishments.

A woman of remarkable eloquence, particularly in her native Armenian, Maro possessed a natural magnetism that drew people to her. Friends described her as smart, loving, passionate, strong-willed, a natural leader, irreplaceable and a modern Armenian Hero. She believed deeply in unity over divisiveness and worked tirelessly to bring people together. She loved the poetry of Vahan Tekeyan, drawn to the plain yet profound language he used to capture Armenian feelings and identity. Among her favorites were his poems about the beauty of the Armenian language and “Hashvehartar” [Balance Sheet].

Maro’s passion for Armenian causes defined much of her adult life. She served as treasurer of the Tekeyan Cultural Association’s Central Board for over 30 years, a role she held from the 1990s until her passing. She also served on the board of the AGBU Chicago Chapter during the 1990s. While she worked on countless initiatives to support Armenia, her greatest pride was founding the Sponsor A Teacher initiative under the presidency of Vartkess Balian, a program that raised funds in the Armenian diaspora to support teachers in Armenia financially, ensuring they would remain in the country to educate and inspire the next generation of Armenians. Through this work, Maro invested in the preservation of Armenian heritage, language, and culture for generations to come.