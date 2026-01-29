  TOP STORIES WEEK   05
 

Blanche Shaheen’s Fattoush Salad
Recipes

Fattoush Salad by Feast in the Middle East’s Blanche Shaheen

by
Christine Vartanian Datian
22
0

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — Arab American food blogger and journalist Blanche Shaheen has reported on ABC’s “View from the Bay,” and has hosted the independent film show “Video I” for PBS for 10 years. In 2010, she began hosting her cooking show, sharing decades of treasured Middle Eastern recipes preserved by her talented mother, grandmother, and family. Blanche is the author of the Feast in the Middle East: A Personal Journey of Family and Cuisine, and an Emmy Award Winning NBC Lifestyle Correspondent.

“These recipes are handed down from one generation to the next, recipes that many of today’s culinary schools, chefs, and restaurants don’t know about – however, there were no written measurements,” Blanche says. That’s when she began a mission of cultural preservation, discovery, research, and writing down the cooking methods and exact ingredients of these old recipes. She launched “Feast in the Middle East,” her popular YouTube cooking channel to not only share these recipes with her family, but with the world.

“Since April was officially recognized as Arab American Heritage Month, Arab Americans were flooding social media with their favorite family recipes, from overfilled shawarma wraps and crispy falafel, to artistic hummus plates and buttery baklava. I was excited to be featured on NBC’s ‘California Live’ recently to share one of my own favorite recipes for fattoush salad. I chose fattoush because of the harmonious flavors and textures of sweet and tangy, earthy and crunchy. No wonder this dish has reached popularity worldwide,” she says.

“Fattoush is possibly the first salad in history to use croutons. Arabs are extremely resourceful with leftovers, using toasted bits of day old bread as a foundation for main dishes like fattet hummus, or for luscious salads like fattoush to absorb all of that fruity olive oil. This salad was specifically named for the croutons, as they are an integral part of this dish. The word ‘fattoush’ means ‘bits of something’ in Arabic, in this case, bits of crispy pita bread croutons.”

Blanche Shaheen cooking with Malou Nubla of “California Live”

To make the perfect salad, Blanche suggests starting with a foundation of crispy romaine lettuce. Ideally use fresh tomatoes in season, from meaty romas to sweet cherry tomatoes. Hydrating Persian cucumbers are ideal since they have fewer seeds. Aromatics like fresh parsley, mint, and red onions or scallions offer zest and peppery balance. Bell peppers add a sweet crunch. While traditional fattoush uses the more bitter green bell peppers, you can use red, orange, or yellow peppers for more sweetness and vibrant color.

“Traditional fattoush often contains fried pita croutons, but that can defeat the purpose of a low calorie salad. Oven-baked croutons do not sacrifice flavor, as a smaller amount of fruity olive oil and seasonings can go a long way to create savory flavor and crunch with fewer calories. You can get creative by adding garlic or onion powder, za’atar, or dukkah spice to your croutons to add layers of flavor. To save time, you can use leftover store-bought pita chips.”

For authentic Middle Eastern recipes, purchase Blanche’s cookbook: Feast in the Middle East, A Personal Journey of Family and Cuisine by going to: https://feastinthemiddleeast.com/COOKBOOK/

“While many of these dishes used to take hours to make, Blanche has modernized these recipes to adapt to today’s western palate and busy lifestyles. Readers will be able to recreate street foods like Chicken Shawarma and crispy Falafel in their own kitchens using easy techniques and familiar ingredients. Fusion dishes like Baklava Granola with pistachios and cardamom, Middle Eastern Nachos or ‘Machos’ with pita chips and cucumber yogurt sauce, and a Lemon Cheesecake made with creamy labneh cheese adapt middle eastern spices and ingredients to western tastes. Today the Feast in the Middle East YouTube series has brought together a global cooking community in an unexpected and beautiful way. Now viewers are making these recipes in the United States, Canada, India, Australia, Spain, Korea and beyond.”

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups stale pita bread, cut into roughly 1-inch pieces (or store-bought pita chips if short on time)

Olive oil for brushing bread

Salt to taste

Garlic powder or 1 fresh garlic clove, chopped (or both)

2 large tomatoes, diced

2 cucumbers (Persian, Japanese or English), diced

4-5 scallions, sliced lengthwise into fine strips

1 medium green or red bell pepper, diced

1/4 medium red onion, finely sliced

1 bunch mint leaves, finely chopped, or 1 tablespoon dried mint

1/2 cup chopped parsley

1 large head romaine lettuce, chopped

 

Lemon-garlic vinaigrette:

Juice of 1 large lemon, to taste

1/4 cup olive oil, plus extra olive oil for brushing bread

Salt to taste

3 tablespoons pomegranate molasses

1 large garlic clove, minced

2 tablespoons sumac

 

Preparation:

Brush olive oil on both sides of the pita bread pieces, then sprinkle them with salt and garlic powder. Bake the pita pieces in a shallow pan at 400°F until lightly toasted, about 7 minutes. Let cool. You can deep fry the bread by heating up a saucepan of avocado oil on medium heat, then frying the pitas until golden brown. If using store-bought pita chips, you can skip this step.

Combine the lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, scallions, bell pepper, red onion, mint leaves and parsley in a large salad bowl. Combine all the vinaigrette ingredients in a jar with a tight-fitting lid, cover, and shake to blend. Toss the vegetables with dressing. Add the toasted bread pieces to the salad and combine right before serving to ensure extra crunch.

For Blanche’s video tutorial on how to make this salad, go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YXH1YKQp4vw

For HUMMUS TWO WAYS–FOR CARNIVORES AND VEGANS TOO!, go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bnUIW9wvD6k

